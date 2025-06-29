  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Ex-UFC star Ben Askren to be honored and celebrated as Hartland hometown hero while awaiting lung transplant

Ex-UFC star Ben Askren to be honored and celebrated as Hartland hometown hero while awaiting lung transplant

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jun 29, 2025 03:14 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Maia v Askren - Source: Getty
Ben Askren will be honored as he continues to fight with a severe health issue. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

In light of Ben Askren's recent health struggles, his friends from his hometown of Hartland, Wisconsin, have decided to honor him. Askren, a former two-time NCAA Division I national champion and a retired MMA fighter, was hospitalized a few weeks ago due to a severe case of pneumonia and is currently awaiting a double lung transplant.

Recently, Rebecca Klopf of TMJ4 reported that Askren will be named the grand marshal of the Hartland Hometown Celebration Parade, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 29. The article stated that the decision to honor Askren with this role was made a few weeks prior to the onset of his health complications.

Community members who know Askren personally have recognized his significant contributions to the town, stemming from his competitive achievements in wrestling and MMA and the wrestling academy he established in the area.

also-read-trending Trending

Randy Farrell, head wrestling coach at the Arrowhead High School, and a coach at Askren's wrestling academy, shared with TMJ4:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Ben has just done so much coming from the community. Obviously being a multi-time national champion to being a Hodge Trophy winner to being an Olympian to opening up his academy here. He does so much to give back" [H/T TMJ4]

Askren's family members, along with coaches and athletes from Hartland, will participate in the parade, demonstrating solidarity and underscoring the tight-knit nature of the wrestling community that Askren has helped foster. The parade is set to begin at 1:30 pm on Sunday, June 28, in downtown Hartland.

As of June 29, Askren's name has been added to the lung transplant waiting list. He is hospitalized in Wisconsin and is waiting for a suitable donor. According to his wife, Amy, he is becoming "increasingly aware" as he continues to be on life support.

Amy, in one of her earlier social media posts, requested well-wishers and acquaintances not to discuss the issue with their children.

Askren, 40, retired from competitive MMA in 2019 due to a lingering hip joint issue. After undergoing surgery, he briefly returned to the influencer boxing circuit, fighting Jake Paul in 2021. He has remained committed to coaching in the years that followed.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications