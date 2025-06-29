Ex-UFC star Ben Askren to be honored and celebrated as Hartland hometown hero while awaiting lung transplant

In light of Ben Askren's recent health struggles, his friends from his hometown of Hartland, Wisconsin, have decided to honor him. Askren, a former two-time NCAA Division I national champion and a retired MMA fighter, was hospitalized a few weeks ago due to a severe case of pneumonia and is currently awaiting a double lung transplant.

Recently, Rebecca Klopf of TMJ4 reported that Askren will be named the grand marshal of the Hartland Hometown Celebration Parade, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 29. The article stated that the decision to honor Askren with this role was made a few weeks prior to the onset of his health complications.

Community members who know Askren personally have recognized his significant contributions to the town, stemming from his competitive achievements in wrestling and MMA and the wrestling academy he established in the area.

Randy Farrell, head wrestling coach at the Arrowhead High School, and a coach at Askren's wrestling academy, shared with TMJ4:

"Ben has just done so much coming from the community. Obviously being a multi-time national champion to being a Hodge Trophy winner to being an Olympian to opening up his academy here. He does so much to give back" [H/T TMJ4]

Askren's family members, along with coaches and athletes from Hartland, will participate in the parade, demonstrating solidarity and underscoring the tight-knit nature of the wrestling community that Askren has helped foster. The parade is set to begin at 1:30 pm on Sunday, June 28, in downtown Hartland.

As of June 29, Askren's name has been added to the lung transplant waiting list. He is hospitalized in Wisconsin and is waiting for a suitable donor. According to his wife, Amy, he is becoming "increasingly aware" as he continues to be on life support.

Amy, in one of her earlier social media posts, requested well-wishers and acquaintances not to discuss the issue with their children.

Askren, 40, retired from competitive MMA in 2019 due to a lingering hip joint issue. After undergoing surgery, he briefly returned to the influencer boxing circuit, fighting Jake Paul in 2021. He has remained committed to coaching in the years that followed.

