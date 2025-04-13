Ex-UFC star brings up Dillon Danis as he cites why GFL's debut was a no-show: "I tried to warn 'em multiple times"

Former UFC star Kevin Lee recently signed for a new fighting promotion, the Global Fight League (GFL). The GFL was scheduled to kick off with back-to-back events on May 24 and 25, but the promotion postponed both of the shows.

According to Lee, the main reason behind the postponement was the feature of Dillon Danis in the main event. Danis was scheduled to fight former UFC lightweight interim champion Tony Ferguson.

Danis was preparing for a boxing showdown with YouTuber KSI, but the Englishman pulled out due to illness. Danis is now fully focused on returning to mixed martial arts competition. On the other hand, Ferguson left the UFC after suffering eight back-to-back losses.

Lee, whom Ferguson defeated when he won the interim title back in 2017, claimed he warned the promotion several times about Danis being placed in the main event. In a post on X, Lee said:

"Booking Dillion Danis as the headliner for the first card in GFL destroyed everything. I tried to warn em multiple times"

Check out Kevin Lee's comments below:

Dillon Danis was initially upset by Conor McGregor linking up with Paul brothers

Dillon Danis was the jiu-jitsu coach of former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, and the pair shared a good relationship. Recently, McGregor linked up with the Paul brothers, who are archenemies of Danis. Logan Paul defeated Danis in a boxing match, and there has been a lot of back-and-forth between Jake Paul and Danis.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Danis opened up about being upset with McGregor. He said:

"At the time, yeah I remember I was upset. I'm not going to throw two bones, but yeah, I was upset."

He added:

"I said this when I was in Manchester, I said like you know, this shouldn't be taken out [on] social media. I didn't post anything about it directly. We should talk about it as friends and actually we did and it went really well and everything is good."

Check out Dillon Danis' comments below (35:15):

