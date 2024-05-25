Ex-UFC star claims "big" news about Jon Jones is about to come out soon: "It's gonna shock the whole MMA community"

While fight fans await Jon Jones' return to the octagon, a former UFC light heavyweight champion has piqued intrigue by claiming that the MMA community will soon receive shocking news about 'Bones'.

During a recent segment of the JAXXON Podcast, MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, his co-host, and guests were talking about how Jones would match up against Tom Aspinall when the 45-year-old teased about the supposed bombshell revelation, saying:

"With all due respect, I've got to tell you all something. Pretty soon, there is going to be some news about Jon Jones. It'll be really big and it's going to shock the whole MMA community. I'm just going to leave it at that."

Quinton Jackson's comments

When Jackson challenged 'Bones' for the light heavyweight title at UFC 135, the latter got the better of him, submitting 'Rampage' via a rear choke in the fourth round.

Jones moved up to heavyweight after many years of ruling that 205-pound division and captured the title with a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. While he was supposed to take on former champion Stipe Miocic UFC 295, a pectoral tear sustained during training saw the matchup fall through. They are expected to square off later this year.

Jon Jones on how "alter ego" helped him win against Quinton Jackson

Jon Jones had nightmares of getting knocked out by Quinton Jackson in the lead-up to their fight. However, a spiritual experience helped him quell his fears and triumph over 'Rampage'.

During an episode of Steve-O's Wild Ride! - Podcast, the UFC Hall of Famer revealed that one particular prayer session helped him achieve an alter ego state that helped him get through his formidable opponent:

"With 'Rampage' Jackson, I kept having these nightmares that I would get knocked out... So I just had this super deep prayer and as I was praying this prayer, I noticed looking at myself that I was covered in feathers and I like jumped off my knees and landed on both feet immediately and immediately and I was just like, 'Woooo...' It was an unbelievable experience... I walked into that fight as this feather man for the first time, and I got to kind of fight in an alter ego kind of state. It was super powerful."

Jon Jones' comments