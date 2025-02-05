  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Ex-UFC star Derek Brunson shares 1-word reaction to UFC 312 fighter explaining why he never peels fruits

Ex-UFC star Derek Brunson shares 1-word reaction to UFC 312 fighter explaining why he never peels fruits

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Feb 05, 2025 21:27 GMT
UFC 312: Open Workouts - Source: Getty
UFC 312: Open Workouts - Source: Getty

Jake Matthews, the Australian welterweight fighter gearing up against Francisco Prado at UFC 312, has sparked quite the conversation online—and it’s not about his fighting skills. The 30-year-old shared a habit of eating fruits, including bananas, without peeling them, which intrigued fans and fellow fighters.

Whether it’s apples, bananas, or even oranges, Matthews’ unpeeled approach has sparked curiosity and amusement.

Check out the video of Matthews explaining why he eats fruits without peeling the skin:

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ex-UFC star Derek Brunson stumbled upon Matthews’ video and dropped a cheeky comment, saying:

“Pause”

Check out the screenshot of Brunson's comment:

Screenshot of Derek Brunson&#039;s comment on Jake Matthews&#039;s post of him eating fruits without peeling them.
Screenshot of Derek Brunson's comment on Jake Matthews's post of him eating fruits without peeling them.

Matthews explained that he believes the skin of fruits holds essential nutrients, making it a key part of his diet.

UFC 312 undercards spotlight: Rising stars collide as India’s hope takes on Australia’s finest

Quillan Salkilld, an Australian lightweight contender, is a rising star with a 7-1 record, riding a seven-fight winning streak. He is known for his aggressive style and Eternal MMA lightweight championship pedigree.

Standing across from him is Anshul Jubli, India’s first and only male UFC fighter, who earned his contract by winning the Road to UFC tournament and boasts a 7-1 record of his own.

Jubli’s confidence shines through as he predicts a dominant performance at UFC 312, aiming to bounce back from his previous loss with a statement win. His journey from Matrix Fight Night in India to the UFC’s global stage has been nothing short of inspiring, and a victory in Sydney could solidify his place as one of the sport’s rising stars.

Jubli said in an interview ahead of his fight:

"I have the responsibility to represent India, and I'll do my best, so it's a happy thing for me, there's no pressure."

Check out Jubli's comments below:

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी