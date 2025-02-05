Ex-UFC star Derek Brunson shares 1-word reaction to UFC 312 fighter explaining why he never peels fruits

Jake Matthews, the Australian welterweight fighter gearing up against Francisco Prado at UFC 312, has sparked quite the conversation online—and it’s not about his fighting skills. The 30-year-old shared a habit of eating fruits, including bananas, without peeling them, which intrigued fans and fellow fighters.

Whether it’s apples, bananas, or even oranges, Matthews’ unpeeled approach has sparked curiosity and amusement.

Check out the video of Matthews explaining why he eats fruits without peeling the skin:

Ex-UFC star Derek Brunson stumbled upon Matthews’ video and dropped a cheeky comment, saying:

“Pause”

Check out the screenshot of Brunson's comment:

Screenshot of Derek Brunson's comment on Jake Matthews's post of him eating fruits without peeling them.

Matthews explained that he believes the skin of fruits holds essential nutrients, making it a key part of his diet.

UFC 312 undercards spotlight: Rising stars collide as India’s hope takes on Australia’s finest

Quillan Salkilld, an Australian lightweight contender, is a rising star with a 7-1 record, riding a seven-fight winning streak. He is known for his aggressive style and Eternal MMA lightweight championship pedigree.

Standing across from him is Anshul Jubli, India’s first and only male UFC fighter, who earned his contract by winning the Road to UFC tournament and boasts a 7-1 record of his own.

Jubli’s confidence shines through as he predicts a dominant performance at UFC 312, aiming to bounce back from his previous loss with a statement win. His journey from Matrix Fight Night in India to the UFC’s global stage has been nothing short of inspiring, and a victory in Sydney could solidify his place as one of the sport’s rising stars.

Jubli said in an interview ahead of his fight:

"I have the responsibility to represent India, and I'll do my best, so it's a happy thing for me, there's no pressure."

Check out Jubli's comments below:

