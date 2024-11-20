Ex-UFC star explains having "newfound respect" for Jake Paul after Mike Tyson boxing match: "I felt almost gratitude toward Jake" 

Jake Paul’s unanimous decision win over boxing legend Mike Tyson headlined a historic night of combat sports at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 15. The event shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing fight night in Texas history.

In the main event, the 26-year-old Paul defeated the 57-year-old Tyson. While Tyson displayed occasional bursts of aggression, Paul’s agility and precise counters kept him in control. Judges scored the bout 80-72 and 79-73 (twice) in favor of 'The Problem Child'.

Following the fight, former UFC fighter Alan Jouban expressed admiration for Paul on SiriusXM. Jouban remarked:

“Dean, I'm about to say something that I haven't said before, and I certainly didn't think I'd be saying after this fight. But I think I have a newfound respect for Jake Paul. I really do from this fight. And this fight could be looked at different ways. Some people might hate Jake Paul even more... When you're watching something and you know the entire world is watching, there's like a feeling that you get like everybody is having a different emotion in every single bedroom, every single house. They're all watching this. But the feeling that I got when I left there, it was a sense of relief."

Trending

He added:

"I did not see Tyson get knocked out tonight, and I am so grateful for that. And I felt almost gratitude towards Jake for not doing it, because I do believe that he had the opportunity to do it."

Check out Alan Jouban's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Neeraj Goyat sets conditions before handing his $1 million property to Jake Paul after losing the bet

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat has pledged to hand over his $1 million property to Jake Paul after losing a high-stakes bet on Mike Tyson. Goyat, confident in Tyson's chances, staked his Indian property on 'Iron Mike' defeating 'The Problem Child' in their much-anticipated showdown. However, Paul emerged victorious, leaving Goyat to honor the wager.

During the pre-event press conference, Goyat and the majority of undercard boxers openly backed Tyson to win. This confidence led Paul to propose the bet, which Goyat accepted. When asked about fulfilling his promise, Goyat confirmed he would hand over the property but with a twist:

"I'm ready to give him [my property] because I lost the bet. [But] for my property, he has to come to India and fight with me. So, I'll give him two properties."

Check out Neeraj Goyat's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback