Ex-UFC star feels "one eye poke should be in an immediate point deduction" in the wake of Henry Cejudo's controversial loss

UFC Seattle headliner ended on a controversial note as Henry Cejudo suffered an eye poke in the last minute of the third round. As the round ended, Cejudo insisted he could not continue, leading to Song Yadong emerging as the winner by technical decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Former UFC star Sam Alvey weighed in on the controversy and urged the UFC to implement stricter rules regarding eye pokes.

This loss marked the former two-division champion's straight third defeat in the promotion.

MMA Fighting shared a snap of Cejudo from the event with UFC fighters reacting to the loss on Instagram. This post evoked a reaction from Alvey who shared a strong opinion on eye pokes in fights. He suggested the promotion to implement an immediate one-point deduction or even disqualification for eye pokes, writing:

“One eye poke should be in an immediate point deduction. I would be fine with an immediate disqualification. There’s no reason they should ever happen.”

Check out the screenshot of Sam Alvey’s comment below:

Sam Alvey’s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @smilensam on Instagram]

Henry Cejudo explains Michael Bisping about his vision struggles following his loss at UFC Seattle

Following his technical decision loss to Song Yadong at UFC Seattle, Henry Cejudo addressed his vision struggles in an octagon interview with Michael Bisping. Jokingly, he remarked that they were about to become brothers, referencing Bisping’s loss of vision in one eye. ‘Triple C’ stated:

"We're about to be brothers Bisping,.. I—I couldn't—I couldn't see off my, uh, my left. My right's okay, but I think even that last minute when he was chasing me, I didn't know what he was throwing at me. I couldn't—I can't see. I can't see from the left. So, uh, you know, I—I wanted to continue, I continued, but I just—if I can't see, brother, this is going to hurt me."

Check out Henry Cejudo's octagon Interview below:

