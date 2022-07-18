"I had no money coming in" - Ex-UFC star Felice Herrig explains OnlyFans decision, reveals making unbelievable amount by selling used socks

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, former UFC athlete Felice Herrig stated that her new OnlyFans gig is giving her the financial freedom to compete professionally at her leisure.

The American also revealed that she is making a fortune selling her used socks for $150 a pair.

Herrig explained that she decided to make a career out of uploading pictures of her feet on the content subscription service after facing a financial crisis owing to her knee surgery:

"After my first knee surgery, I was like, I wouldn't say I was broke... You know I had no money coming in... I always had like people who are obsessed with my feet. And you know I had heard about the OnlyFans and I was like alright... I guess people really love my feet, maybe I'll start an OnlyFans."

During the interview, the former MMA fighter also slid in a brief promotion for her OnlyFans account by saying:

"If you like feet, I'm your girl."

The 37-year-old American further added that she was very surprised by the fact that people were interested in buying her used socks. Herrig explained that many people were particularly interested in buying the socks that she worked out in.

Since her retirement from mixed martial arts, 'Lil Bulldog', like many former MMA fighters, recently signed a multi-fight deal with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Felice Herrig says that she never loved MMA

Earlier this month, in an interview with MMA Junkie, former UFC strawweight Felice Herrig stated that she never loved MMA. The 37-year-old stated that she got into MMA only because she realized that it was going to be the next big thing:

"I only got into MMA because at the time I had watched, you know, the very first Ultimate Fighter. I was in the reality show fight girls, Gina Carano, you know was my coach on there. Was training with like Randy Couture... So I saw that every thing was going towards MMA, which is why I got into MMA. But I never loved MMA."

Furthermore, 'Lil Bulldog' stated that boxing is her real passion. The American explained that her new BKFC contract gives her the freedom to also box for organizations like Triller.

Felice Herrig retired from mixed martial arts after her submission loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC Fight Night 207. The American holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 14 wins and 10 losses.

