"I make ridiculous money" - UFC veteran Felice Herrig explains OnlyFans decision, talks about BKFC signing 

After suffering from injuries and struggling to find wins within the UFC, Felice Herrig eventually decided to retire from MMA. However, for a while now, the 37-year-old has been pursing another revenue stream. She has started an OnlyFans account while recovering from her knee injury.

The injury kept her away from the octagon for around two years due to Herrig's knee requiring surgery. This meant that the UFC veteran was unable to earn money by fighting and turned to OnlyFans as a way to create an income.

However, the business move has paid-off, and Herrig recently stated on The Fighter vs. The Writer that she makes more via OnlyFans than she did when fighting in the UFC.

"I make ridiculous money on OnlyFans. Then again, it’s because it’s how hard I’ve worked to build a name and a brand and image, but it’s also nice because it allowed me to work on the recovery that I needed to do.

"OnlyFans made it where I’m not desperate to fight again. I actually make more money from that than I ever made in fighting — and I make good money fighting."

Listen to the latest MMA Fighting podcast episodes here:

Another new source of income for Felice Herrig is bare-knuckle fighting. The former UFC fighter recently signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC, the largest bare-knuckle boxing organization in the United States.

Herrig stated that she is "definitely done" with MMA and the UFC, but she didn't have anything bad to say about the organization. The 37-year-old now feels that fighters can leave the UFC and still have a successful career.

"If you go to bare knuckle [fighting], you’re a has-been. I don’t believe that. Because there’s the thing, now the opportunities go beyond the UFC."

Felice Herrig is yet to announce her first opponent in her new organization, but she will be joining fellow former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Bec Rawlings in BKFC. Meaning the 37-year-old could quickly make a name for herself against high-profile opponents.

What was Felice Herrig's UFC record before retiring?

As mentioned, Felice Herrig has walked away from MMA and the UFC after losing her last four bouts in the organization. Herrig had mixed success in her career and fought some big names while amassing an organizational record of five wins and five losses.

Herrig's last four bouts didn't go well, losing to Michelle Waterson, Virna Jandiroba and Karolina Kowalkiewicz twice. However, the 37-year-old did get an impressive win against Alexa Grasso in 2017 at UFC Fight Night 104.

Felice Herrig seemingly struggled against the big names within the UFC, losing to Paige VanZant in 2015. But she also had her fair share of wins, beating Lisa Ellis, Kailin Curran, Justine Kish and Cortney Casey during her UFC career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far