Ex-UFC star gets 100% real on why Ilia Topuria should get the next title shot against Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria is someone that a former UFC welterweight veteran can see getting the next lightweight title crack against Islam Makhachev. This was touched on during a chat with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin as Matt Brown offered up his viewpoint on the topic during a recent edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Ad

There are several standout contenders at lightweight such as Justin Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan, and Charles Oliveira. That being said, 'The Immortal' leans toward the man who vacated his featherweight belt to pursue gold at 155 pounds.

When explaining his thought process behind the pick and touching on Makhachev's aversion to fighting more featherweights moving up post-facing Alexander Volkanovski twice, Matt Brown said:

"We've talked about it, Islam, he'll give resistance to that. He'll try for that not to be the fight. Rightfully enough, I think he should but I don't feel like anybody else has done anything significant to be just clear. That's why there's four of them [vying for a title shot].

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"No one has stuck out so much that you're like, 'Ok, this guy should get the fight.' I say give the opportunity to Ilia. Go see if it works for him. If it does, then you have an even more ginormous star in Ilia."

Check out Brown's thoughts on a possible Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev bout below:

Ad

Ad

Ilia Topuria favored over Islam Makhachev in potential title bout by former BMF champion

Ilia Topuria is a dangerous combatant, and one of the biggest stars in UFC history foresees him defeating Islam Makhachev.

This was discussed by Jorge Masvidal when the former BMF champion appeared on the Adversity Kings podcast. The former multi-time UFC welterweight title challenger was asked for a prediction on a potential lightweight title bout between Topuria and Makhachev.

Ad

When giving his thoughts on how the 28-year-old former featherweight kingpin would fair against the dominant Dagestan native, Masvidal stated:

"I'd bet the house on Ilia... I've seen Ilia go against high-level wrestlers, guys who wrestled their whole lives. Olympians. One mistake, and they're f***ing tapping. He'll be able to defend himself."

See the full episode below:

The Georgian-Spanish mixed martial artist is riding high off of a pair of emphatic finishes over all-time great featherweight champions in Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.