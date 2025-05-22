Ex-UFC star on how Khabib Nurmagomedov once got slapped across the face by Nate Diaz

A former UFC fighter recently detailed the time when Nate Diaz slapped Khabib Nurmagomedov, resulting in a confrontation between the two. The individual related his experience of seeing it happen, however, at the moment he was unable to stop it.

The person in question is former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields, who shares a close relationship with the Diaz brothers. For context, Nate and his older brother Nick were present at Word Series of Fighting 22 event in Aug. 2015, to support Shields in his headliner matchup against Rousimar Palhares, which he lost by submission.

Nurmagomedov's team also attended the event for Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who defeated Jorge Moreno on the main card. After an initial schuffle, things got escalated into a wild brawl between the Dagestani camp and Diaz in the lobby of Planet Hollywood.

In a recent YouTube video, Shields asserted that Diaz ''smacked'' Nurmagomedov and that he couldn't be there for his teammate since he was busy with his opponent, saying:

''Also Nate and Kabib had a long-standing feud. Nate actually slapped him one time. They were at my fight, watching my fight and Khabib was taking pictures, trying to get Nate in the back, trying to make him look like a fool. So Nate walked over and smacked him...I was literally in the cage fighting, I look over, this is happening. So, I'm like, 'Oh sh*t, my homies are fighting', but I was obviously preoccupied fighting.''

Shields continued:

''Personally I have a relationship with Khabib but Nate's my boy so I have his back''

Check out Jake Shields' comments below (3:02):

What did Nate Diaz say about the Khabib Nurmagomedov incident?

Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov do not get along, as evidenced by their heated altercation in the past.

In a sit-down with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani prior to the BMF title fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, Diaz shared his side of the story, explaining why he slapped Nurmagomedov.

''When I ran into him and his team at the World Series of Fighting, they were taking a group picture because I was standing there watching Jake [Shields], my friend, fight. And they took a picture, a group picture with me behind them, just to laugh at me, like make fun of me...they’re all laughing, like 12 Russian dudes. Yeah, I slapped him [Nurmagomedov] in his face for making fun of me.''

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (50:40):

