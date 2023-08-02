Ex-UFC star Luke Rockhold plans to go for Georges St-Pierre’s jugular in high-stakes grappling match

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold recently spoke to MMA Junkie recently, and issued a callout to none other than Georges St-Pierre.

Georges St-Pierre, or GSP, went viral after announcing that he would return to combat sports in a grappling match in December.

The grappling match will take place as part of the Fight Pass Invitational. At the time of writing, GSP's opponent has not been announced. In his interview with MMA Junkie, Luke Rockhold challenged St-Pierre, saying:

"Georges St-Pierre is pretty fun. Grappling? All day. Champ vs. champ. Anytime you wanna go, we can go. 190 lbs is my offer. How big is Georges St-Pierre these days? I like it. Georges can wrestle. That's the key with grappling these days. It's being able to actually collide in a real way and not just drop on your a** and attacking legs. I'm looking for a real match...I'll go straight for your neck...straight at you. You know I don't hold back in grappling, or any kind of fighting. I'll come straight for you."

Check out Rockhold's interview with MMA Junkie here (19:10 for his comments on GSP):

Luke Rockhold last fought at BKFC 41, has not competed in combat sports since

Rockhold's last appearance in the combat sports world was at BKFC 41, when he took on Mike Perry, also a former UFC veteran. Rockhold was stopped by Perry after a blow chipped Rockhold's teeth.

The first round was fairly competitive but halfway through the second, Perry caught Rockhold on the mouth. After the blow, Rockhold backed away and gestured to the referee that he wasn't going to continue. The fight was waved off and ruled a TKO in favor of Mike Perry.

Check out the ending to the Luke Rockhold-Mike Perry bout at BKFC 41:

Before that, Rockhold faced Paulo Costa in August of 2022, where he lost via unanimous decision. That was his third straight loss in the UFC, prompting the former champion to call it quits and seek free agency. Since then, Luke Rockhold has not made any official announcement regarding a comeback.