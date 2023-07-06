BREAKING: Georges St-Pierre set to return to martial arts at UFC Fight Pass Invitational in December

UFC Hall-of-Famer Georges St-Pierre is gearing up for a highly anticipated comeback in the world of martial arts. He is slated to make his return at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling event scheduled for December.

This will be the first time "GSP" has competed in martial arts competition in many years, as he has spent his post-retirement with other ventures such as appearing as Batroc the Leaper in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out the UFC's tweet below:

UFC @ufc



He’ll compete at GSP IS BACK IN ACTION!He’ll compete at #FPI6 on December 14th live on @UFCFightPass GSP IS BACK IN ACTION! He’ll compete at #FPI6 on December 14th live on @UFCFightPass! https://t.co/FVlgw6Dtrf

Georges St-Pierre's last fight took place at UFC 217 in 2017, marking his return after a four-year absence. 'GSP' challenged Michael Bisping for the middleweight title and emerged victorious with a third-round submission. However, a month later, St-Pierre relinquished the belt due to a diagnosis of ulcerative colitis.

GSP’s Alt @StyleBendersAlt 4 years ago today GSP returned after a 4 year layoff from the sport to fight Michael Bisping for the Middleweight Championship at UFC 217. He also solidified himself as the 4 years ago today GSP returned after a 4 year layoff from the sport to fight Michael Bisping for the Middleweight Championship at UFC 217. He also solidified himself as the 🐐 https://t.co/CUO9xtjH0q

Throughout his professional MMA career, the Canadian fighter amassed an impressive record of 26 wins and 2 losses. His only defeats came at the hands of Matt Hughes and Matt Serra, both of whom he later avenged with decisive victories. St-Pierre's dominance was highlighted by an incredible winning streak of 13 consecutive victories.

During his time in the UFC, Georges St-Pierre achieved the distinction of being a two-time welterweight champion and a one-time middleweight champion. His remarkable achievements have led many observers to regard him as the greatest MMA fighter to have ever graced the octagon.

Poll : 0 votes