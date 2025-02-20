Ex-UFC star makes concerning prediction about Jon Jones' MMA return: "Would be less than 50 percent"

Jon Jones is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and while some fans yearn for him to clash with interim titleholder Tom Aspinall, a former multi-promotion titleholder has doubts that 'Bones' ever steps into the cage again. The accomplished mixed martial artist seems at the very least be near the tail end of his career with Jones looking at one or two more fights before hanging it up.

However, a previous ONE Championship and Bellator MMA champion feels like we may have seen the last of Jones in the octagon. This was articulated during a recent episode of Funky and the Champ as Ben Askren and Daniel Cormier discussed the complexities associated with booking a cross-promotional heavyweight mega-fight between Jones and PFL super fight champion Francis Ngannou.

Discussing why a Ngannou vs. Jones fight is quite unlikely to come to fruition, Askren said:

"I don't think he's [Ngannou's] going to fight against [Jon] Jones. Listen, I don't even know... Odds on does Jon Jones fight again, I believe they would be less than 50 percent. I think it would be less than 50 percent. I think it would be somewhere around 20-30 percent that he fights again, yes. I mean Jon's not young."

Check out Askren's thoughts on Jones' competitive future below (8:56):

Why a former UFC titleholder decided to stop sparring with Jon Jones

Jon Jones has fought with some of the best the sport has ever seen and the same sentiment can be extended to MMA greats that he has gotten in work with inside the training room. Some insights into this were revealed by former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit who mentioned recently that he used to spar Jones frequently at one point.

'The Natural Born Killer' discussed this on a recent installment of the JAXXON Podcast:

"When Jon was a lot skinnier, before he started to put weight on, before he started to find his power source and really sit down on his punches, I used to spar Jon a lot. But when he started to find his power, I stopped doing that."

The 37-year-old and Condit were two of the more notable products from Jackson Wink MMA at that time which has boasted some of the greatest names in the sport's history. Those days of 'Bones' not having a filled-in frame are long gone as the multi-time UFC light heavyweight champion now lords over the UFC heavyweight division.

Although the multi-division UFC titleholder seems more focused on a different kind of fight than directing his focus to a human adversary inside of the octagon.

