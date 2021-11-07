"Definitely won't be going back" - Jon Jones criticizes former gym Jackson Wink MMA Academy; says will continue to support the fighters

Jon Jones recently criticized his former gym Jackson Wink MMA Academy and revealed that he wouldn't be returning as the establishment is not at the level it used to be before.

However, Jon Jones admitted that he would continue to root for all the fighters training in the gym. The two-time light heavyweight champion also mentioned that his training methods had improved while he was there.

'Bones' took to his official Twitter account and wrote:

"Definitely won’t be going back but I will continue to root for all the fighters that are training there. I do believe my training methods and sessions have improved significantly since changing environments. Grateful for all the time I got to spend there, everything has its time."

Jones also revealed that he is on the lookout for training partners, mainly wrestlers and kickboxers, as he will not be able to train in his garage forever.

Jon Jones wrote:

"I know I won’t be able to train in my garage forever, eventually I’m going to need more training partners. Mainly wrestling partners and kickboxers. I’m on the lookout for teams that I’ll be able to visit and come train with, maybe get some sparring sessions in."

Jon Jones was arrested on charges of domestic violence and felony

Jon Jones was arrested two months ago after his fiancée, Jessie Moses, approached hotel security at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, asking for a replacement key to the room they were sharing. Security guards at the hotel said Moses had blood on her face and clothing. They also revealed that one of the couple's children asked them to call the cops after the alleged altercation.

'Bones' denied any violence, while his fiancée Jessie Moses told the police that Jones had gotten a bit violent and pulled her hair but did not hit her.

Jones has not directly addressed what happened since his arrest. He also added in a separate now-deleted post that he would be judged more by his actions than his words.

