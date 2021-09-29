Disturbing details emerge surrounding Jon Jones' latest arrest: Everything you need to know

What was supposed to be a special day to commemorate one of the best moments of Jon Jones' career ended with a dire reminder of the former champion's dark side.

Jones, 34, was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 24. He was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle (a felony). The incident marked Jones' fourth arrest since 2012.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

A police report made public by MMA Fighting revealed ghastly details about the events of the day Jones was taken into custody. Here's everything we know so far about the former UFC champion's latest brush-up with the law.

Jon Jones appears to have beaten his fiancée in front of their kids

According to the report, Las Vegas police responded to a domestic disturbance at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino after a call stating that a white female adult was bleeding from her nose and mouth. The woman's identity was later revealed as Jones' fiancée Jessie Moses.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones allegedly pulled a woman’s hair and headbutted a police car, causing damage to the vehicle, according to the arrest report from the Las Vegas Metro PD. More coming to @espn Jon Jones allegedly pulled a woman’s hair and headbutted a police car, causing damage to the vehicle, according to the arrest report from the Las Vegas Metro PD. More coming to @espn.

Moses reportedly told officers that Jones was "a little physical" with her as he pulled her hair to prevent her from "trying to leave the hotel room." Moses denied that Jones hit her, but officers observed there was blood on her sweatshirt as well as dried blood on her swollen lip. Moses claimed that her lips looked that way because "they were very dry."

The officers also noted that Moses was "scared to talk about Jonathan (Jon Jones)." A separate report from Caesars Palace security revealed that Moses told a staff member she was afraid to come back inside her hotel room and that her kids were there with Jones. With that in mind, it's reasonable to assume that Jones assaulted Moses in front of their three children.

Moses said the altercation occurred when she awoke after Jones returned to their hotel room distressed after a night out with his friends. She apparently tried to flee the room with the children, but Jones didn't allow her to.

Jon Jones damaged a police car

Jones was apprehended by police at a Las Vegas casino just before Friday morning. The report stated that the MMA fighter "became irate and smashed his head onto the front hood" of a police vehicle as he was being taken into custody.

ESPN MMA @espnmma espn.com/mma/story/_/id… According to a report released by LVPD, Jon Jones allegedly pulled a woman’s hair and headbutted a police car, leading to his arrest Friday on two charges: injury and tampering to a vehicle and misdemeanor battery domestic violence. (via @marc_raimondi According to a report released by LVPD, Jon Jones allegedly pulled a woman’s hair and headbutted a police car, leading to his arrest Friday on two charges: injury and tampering to a vehicle and misdemeanor battery domestic violence. (via @marc_raimondi) espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

The impact of the headbutt was apparently powerful enough to cause a medium-sized dent and paint chipping onto the police car's hood. The action led to a felony charge of injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

Jon Jones challenged police officers to a fight

Officers said Jones got agitated when they read him the Miranda Rights. The former UFC light heavyweight champion reportedly threatened to file a lawsuit against the Las Vegas Police Department for essentially ruining "the biggest night of his life."

Police later reported that Jones would shift from being agitated to breaking down in tears, then talking to them in a calm manner. Although the official toxicology report on Jones hasn't been made public yet, the incident indicates that the MMA star was possibly under the influence of substances.

Finally, Jones was informed that he was being taken into custody for domestic violence and causing damage to a police vehicle. The officers indicated that Jones joked about the arrest before telling them that he would take them all on and see what they could do.

Did Jon Jones apologize?

Disturbingly, Jones didn't appear to show any signs of remorse throughout the proceedings. He denied ever laying a hand on Moses and said he did not notice any blood on her face or clothing – another possible indication of intoxication.

What's most astounding is that Jones posted an Instagram story four days after his arrest in which he can be seen back in the gym. He also included several phrases such as, "Now is the time to work harder than ever" and "Get right back on my horse" in his IG story. The message was clear: Jones was ready to get on with his life.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Jon Jones just posted this video on his Instagram account. Jon Jones just posted this video on his Instagram account. https://t.co/L89i0pP0Rw

The UFC star has had several run-ins with the law, including several DUIs and a felony hit-and-run in 2015. He has been inactive in the cage since last February. It's unclear how his latest criminal charges will affect his MMA career.

