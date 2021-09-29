"You're late" - Dana White believes Jon Jones should have quit drinking alcohol 10 years ago

Dana White recently spoke about Jon Jones' arrest. The UFC president commented on the widely covered incident and stated that Jones should've walked away from alcohol a long time ago. He said:
"[He should've quit] 10 years ago! You're late!"
Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, after the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony. 'Bones' was rightfully inducted for his achievements inside the octagon.
The former UFC light heavyweight champion was charged with domestic battery and damaging a vehicle on September 24.
Dana White also expressed deep remorse for bringing Jon Jones to 'Sin City.' He said:
"This is what Jon does when he comes to Vegas, and Jon comes to Vegas and... this is a rough place for him man. He was here less than 12 hours and you know he was in jail. Every time we bring him here, we try to keep him here for as short a time as possible, get him in and get him out. This time he was with his family so we figured... we figured wrong... we'll see how this thing legally plays out and then we'll go from there."
Watch Dana White's full take on Jon Jones' arrest below:
Jon Jones was charged with domestic violence hours after thanking his fiance Jessie Moses during the ceremony
Things looked great for Jon Jones as he took to the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech during the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. The bulk of the address was directed towards thanking his fiance, Jessie Moses, for being with him through thick and thin.
That same night, Jones was charged with domestic violence for assaulting his fiance in a hotel room in Las Vegas. Moses, Jones' long-term partner, reportedly fled the hotel room after the assault. She was reportedly bleeding from her face.
Listen to Jon Jones' speech from the Hall of Fame induction ceremony below:
