Jon Jones arrested in Las Vegas; receives two charges 

Jon Jones was arrested by Las Vegas police early Friday morning, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Jones, who last fought Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, was taken into police custody on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

Jones was in trouble with the law last year as well. The 34-year-old was arrested in March 2020 in New Mexico. He was charged with aggravated DWI (driving while intoxicated), negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and driving without proof of insurance.

ESPN also reported that Jones will make an initial court appearance Saturday morning. Until then, he will continue to remain in custody.

Jones' run-ins with the law started in 2012 when he was put behind bars for driving under the influence. In 2015, he was infamously arrested for a hit-and-run case that saw him stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title.

News of Jones' latest arrest came just hours after he talked about doing "legally controversial" things to match the pay-per-view sales that the likes of Conor McGregor rake in.

Speaking to reporters at the recently concluded UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Jones said:

“I think that’s something I haven’t been good at in the past. You look at guys like McGregor, who just talks so much s**t and he’s so good at it. He’s so good at it. He’s so good at marketing himself. I have always just focused on winning. And I think when I come back as a heavyweight, I’ll try to do more legally controversial s**t so that I can sell a little more pay-per-view.”

Catch Jon Jones' post-UFC Hall of Fame interview below:

When is Jon Jones making a return to the octagon?

Jon Jones is looking to make his return in the second quarter of 2022. The former light heavyweight kingpin has been on the sidelines since February 2020.

Also Read

"I think it will be some time in the second quarter of 2022... Fighting for the title is what I want the most, for sure. I want to fight the biggest fights and I think the title fights are gonna be the biggest fights."

However, given his latest serious run in with the law, it remains to be seen whether Jon Jones' UFC status will be affected.

Edited by Harvey Leonard