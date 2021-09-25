"Hall of Fame to the Hall of Shame" - Chael Sonnen takes a dig at Jon Jones for getting arrested hours after HOF induction 

Jon Jones was arrested once again on Friday early morning at 5:45 am in Las Vegas by the local authorities from a resort near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

As per an initial report by ESPN's Marc Raimondi sourced from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Office Larry Hadfield, the former UFC light heavyweight champion was charged with battery domestic violence, a misdemeanor, and injuring and tampering with a vehicle, a felony.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn

Former foe Chael Sonnen took to his YouTube channel soon afterwards to weigh in on the arrest. The arrest happened only hours after Jon Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as one half of his UFC 165 bout with Alexander Gustafsson.

The 'American Gangster' did not shy away from pointing out the irony in that series of incidents. He credited Jon Jones for looking great at the HOF ceremony, but then took a dig at how fast the scenario changed for 'Bones':

"So Jon [Jones] pops in to the Hall of Fame. Gets put into the Hall of Fame for almost losing a fight to Alexander Gustafsson, and when Jon was there, he was flexing and he was showing - I gotta tell you, he looked great. Jon looked great. I could see muscles on him that I haven't seen before... He looked really great," Chael Sonnen said.

"X amount of time later, Jon gets arrested for domestic dispute - I believe abuse was the word - but domestic dispute, that means it's family, and something with a car... I largely had a lot of positives from the Hall of Fame [ceremony]. Only Jon can go from the Hall of Fame to the Hall of Shame in fifteen minutes, but here we are."

Chael Sonnen also raised questions about the legitimacy of Richard Schaefer's advisory role in Jon Jones' life. Schaefer provided a statement on the matter to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, saying that they were yet to be made aware of the full story and will only make comment after a chat with Jon Jones.

Watch the full video by Chael Sonnen below:

Jon Jones to appear in court on Saturday

In a later conversation with ESPN SportsCenter, Marc Raimondi revealed that Jon Jones was, at the time, being held at Clark County Detention Center. His bail was set at $8,000. He is due for an appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Saturday at 1:30 pm.

Prior to this incident, Jones had a run-in with the law in 2015 for a felony hit-and-run charge. In 2020, he was charged for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm.

Dana White expressed his disappointment in Jon Jones in a media scrum later this morning, as did the rest of the MMA community on social media.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc "Here we are again."



"You can't even get him in Las Vegas for less than 12 hours..."



Dana White reacts to the news of Jon Jones' arrest just hours after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. "Here we are again."



"You can't even get him in Las Vegas for less than 12 hours..."



Dana White reacts to the news of Jon Jones' arrest just hours after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. https://t.co/qokM50mPyF

