How many times has Jon Jones been arrested?

Jon Jones was arrested for a fourth time since 2012 on Friday morning after being charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

He is being held in Nevada's Clark County jail and will appear in court on Saturday.

The controversial mixed martial artist's previous three arrests were due to a hit-and-run case and a couple of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (DUI) offenses.

The UFC and Jones’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jon Jones was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro PD told @marc_raimondi The UFC and Jones’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jon Jones was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro PD told @marc_raimondi.



In May 2012, a drunk Jones drove his Bentley into a pole in New York. He was arrested for DUI and immediately bailed out by his mother Camille.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and paid a $1000 fine. He also had his driver's license suspended for six months back then.

In April 2015, 'Bones' was involved in a hit-and-run case, which almost ended his career. The No.1-ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter skipped a red light in Albuquerque and crashed his rental car, colliding with two other vehicles in the process.

He fled the scene, leaving behind a pregnant woman in another vehicle. But using the help of witnesses and paperwork in his rental car, Jon Jones was arrested.

He was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation, but he avoided a felony charge by agreeing to do charity work.

UFC eventually stripped him of the light heavyweight title, removed him from the official fighter rankings, and suspended him indefinitely.

Jones was also arrested in March last year for an aggravated DWI offense. He fired a gun while under the influence of alcohol and had no proof of insurance either.

Here's a video of Jon Jones' arrest from last year:

Jon Jones wants to make his heavyweight debut in a championship fight during the second quarter of 2022

Former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wants to make his heavyweight debut in a championship fight against the winner of a unification bout between current titleholder Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane.

He is determined to hold a UFC belt in the heavyweight division and is targeting a return by the second quarter of 2022.

During a chat with ESPN MMA, Jones claimed that he is not interested in facing Stipe Miocic since he's not the champion anymore.

"I do know that beating Stipe would be huge for my legacy. But right now, he doesn't have the belt. Whether it's Francis or Ciryl, whoever it may be, I just want to be a champion again," said Jon Jones.

Watch the full interview of Jones with ESPN journalist Marc Raimondi below:

