What did Dana White have to say on Jon Jones' latest arrest?

Less than 24 hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas.

When asked about an update on the situation, UFC president Dana White said:

"I don't know. Obviously, we'll see how this plays out legally for him and where this ends up going. It's hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. The city is not good for Jon Jones. And here we are again... It's like it's not even shocking anymore. When we bring him here, it's almost expected. You can't even get him in Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame. It's a problem. This guy has got a lot of demons, man. Lots of demons."

The UFC president went on to criticize 'Bones' for not mending his ways. White stated that the news of Jones getting arrested was 'not shocking' to him:

"It has become not shocking. It has almost become, 'Oh oh, he's in Vegas again, what's gonna happen today?' You wanna hope that the guy is better and that won't be the case, but he proves everytime he comes to this town that he can't handle this place."

Jon Jones was arrested on Friday morning by Las Vegas Metro PD

First reported by Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday morning on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicleAccording to court records, Jones is currently still in custody. Full story coming to @MMAFighting First reported by @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday morning on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle



On Friday morning, Jon Jones was arrested by Las Vegas Metro PD on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. 'Bones' is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a 12-hour hold. The former UFC light heavyweight champion's bail is set at $8,000.

Jones' arrest elicited varied responses from the MMA community. MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz showed his support for the former UFC champion and requested people go easy on the 34-year-old.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Let’s not judge Jon Jones nobody’s perfect don’t kick people when they are down 🙏🏾 Let’s not judge Jon Jones nobody’s perfect don’t kick people when they are down 🙏🏾

Meanwhile, Jones' former roommate Colby Covington posted a tweet slamming 'Bones' for his actions.

Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA So that’s why @JonnyBones beefed up to heavyweight? Dude is a Scumbag Hall of Famer. First ballot. So that’s why @JonnyBones beefed up to heavyweight? Dude is a Scumbag Hall of Famer. First ballot.

