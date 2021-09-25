"Don’t kick people when they are down" - Ali Abdelaziz sticks up for Jon Jones after he gets arrested in Las Vegas

Jon Jones’ latest arrest has seen a divided response from the MMA community. MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is among those calling for an end to the criticism Jones is receiving.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Abdelaziz expressed his support for the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

“Let’s not judge Jon Jones nobody’s perfect don’t kick people when they are down”

Abdelaziz has been supportive of Jon Jones over the past several months, well before Jones’ recent arrest. It’s believed that while the manager and 'Bones' share a respectful professional relationship, one reason behind Abdelaziz’s assertive support for Jones is a possible future collaboration between the pair.

Earlier this year, Jon Jones parted ways with First Round Management. Jones revealed that he’d hired Richard Schaefer as his advisor and representative. In light of the news, Ali Abdelaziz revealed that he’d love to manage Jones. The charismatic manager offered the light heavyweight legend the opportunity to sign with Dominance MMA.

Jon Jones was arrested after the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony

While he’s been nearly perfect in the sport of MMA, Jon Jones has experienced several ups and downs outside the cage. The American has faced several legal issues over the years. That included a hit-and-run charge in 2015, which saw him stripped of his 205-pound UFC title.

Jon Jones’ latest arrest came just a few hours after he appeared at the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. Jones' first fight with Alexander Gustafsson was honored at Thursday's event. According to ESPN, he was arrested in the early hours of Friday at a resort in Las Vegas.

Jones faces charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. ‘Bones’ is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a 12-hour hold. His bail is set at $8,000.

