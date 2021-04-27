Jon Jones severs ties with his management after 11 years

UFC superstar Jon Jones has parted ways with his longtime management team.

After an 11 year journey as @JonnyBones management team, First Round Management and Bones have amicably decided to part ways. We are proud of him and the work we’ve done. We wish him the best going forward. — FirstRoundMgmt (@FirstRoundMgmt) April 26, 2021

First Round Management announced on social media that it had reached a mutual agreement with Jon Jones to part ways after working together for 11 years.

The former light heavyweight champ confirmed the news on his Instagram account and said he wishes nothing but success for the Malki Kawa-owned management firm.

"It’s been an absolutely amazing journey. Thank you so much for all the memories, and business ventures. Wishing the Kawa family and everyone over at first round management many blessings moving forward. Glad to be able to call you guys friends for life," Jon Jones wrote.

How would this impact Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou?

Francis Ngannou

The development comes after Jon Jones engaged in public negotiations with the UFC regarding a potential super-fight with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. According to Malki Kawa, though, First Round Management was never involved in a Jon Jones-Francis Ngannou negotiation in the first place.

UFC president Dana White recently revealed that Jon Jones was asking $30 million for a matchup against Francis Ngannou. However, Jon Jones denied White's claims in a tweet earlier this week:

I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or... — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 23, 2021

Jon Jones is left without a management team and a UFC return date at the moment. He last saw action in the octagon against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in 2020, a fight 'Bones' won via unanimous decision to retain the UFC light heavyweight title.