"Positive vibes only" - Israel Adesanya, Dana White and other MMA fighters react to Jon Jones' recent arrest in Las Vegas

The MMA community reacts to the recent arrest of Jon Jones
The MMA community reacts to the recent arrest of Jon Jones
Anwesha Nag
ANALYST
Modified Sep 25, 2021 01:18 PM IST
News

Jon Jones has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law. The former UFC champion was arrested Friday morning at 5:45 AM from a resort in Las Vegas near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road by local authorities. The news was first reported by ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

The arrest took place just hours after Jones was honored with a Hall-of-Fame induction as his iconic UFC 165 scrap with Alexander Gustafsson found a place in the elite club.

He was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, which is a felony. Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told ESPN.

Here is the inmate report on Jon Jones via the Clark County Detention Center registry.

He is set to make an initial court appearance tomorrow. https://t.co/08wXOgA0nK

Prior to this incident, Jones had a run-in with the law in 2015 for a felony hit-and-run charge. In 2020, he was charged for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm.

Jones is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center, and his bail is set at $8,000. He is due for a first appearance in court on Saturday, 1:30 PM.

MMA world reacts to Jon Jones' arrest

In an unfortunate turn of fate, Jones' long list of accomplishments as a UFC fighter has been clouded in recent years by his multiple arrests and positive drug results.

Needless to say, his recent arrest got the MMA community talking. Here are the reactions from the likes of Dana White, Israel Adesanya and more.

The UFC president was not happy with how Jones yet again got into trouble in Las Vegas, expressing his displeasure quite vividly in a media scrum later on Friday morning.

"I don't know. Obviously, we'll see how this plays out legally for him and where this ends up going. It's hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. The city is not good for Jon Jones. And here we are again... It's like it's not even shocking anymore. When we bring him here, it's almost expected... This guy has got a lot of demons, man. Lots of demons," Dana White said.
“It’s not even shocking anymore. When we bring [Jon Jones] here, it’s almost expected… This guy’s got a lot of demons, man.”

- Dana White on Jon Jones’ arrest

#UFC266
@espnmma https://t.co/jHEirNJpaR

Jon Jones' arch-rival Israel Adesanya took to social media as well to take sarcastic jibes at 'Bones'.

Good morning…🍿☺️

Adesanya posted the following on Instagram:

Earlier, he also shared a picture of Daniel Cormier, hinting that DC would have a great time catching up with the MMA news this morning because of his bitter rivalry with Jones.

[From Israel Adesanya's Instagram story]
[From Israel Adesanya's Instagram story]
[From Israel Adesanya's Instagram story]
[From Israel Adesanya's Instagram story]
So that’s why @JonnyBones beefed up to heavyweight? Dude is a Scumbag Hall of Famer. First ballot.
Let’s not judge Jon Jones nobody’s perfect don’t kick people when they are down 🙏🏾
Extremely unfortunate news, just hours after his HOF fight induction. Jones’ team declining to publicly comment at this time. twitter.com/marc_raimondi/…
Here’s a man who could have been anything. And what he chooses to be is someone who gets himself arrested after a hall of fame ceremony. twitter.com/sooziecuzie/st…
thats why is not and will never be the goat twitter.com/espnmma/status…
Jon Jones is going to Jon Jones.
It's always just a matter of time. twitter.com/marc_raimondi/…
This moment deserves to be in the UFC HOF:

"Jon, you're a freakin inspiration, I love you man...but like Kanye West, it is hard to be your fan!" https://t.co/BHOdGCmjQr
Ohh sh*t https://t.co/2odsJqT73F
Getting inducted into the UFC hall of fame one day then getting arrested the next is the most “Jon Jones” thing I’ve ever heard of 😬
And here I was thinking Nick Diaz would be the focal point of #UFC266 fight week, but the MMA gods were like "Nahhh." Damn.
From Hall of Fame to the Hall of Justice in less than 24 hrs. That's peak MMA. twitter.com/TeepChannel/st…
Like bro just go to bed it’s that simple cant get in trouble if your asleep 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 twitter.com/mma_kings/stat…
Not trying to pile on a guy’s misery here and everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but Jones was also arrested and plead out for relatively serious charges during the pandemic that many forgot about. The idea his out of the cage troubles are behind him seems premature. twitter.com/marc_raimondi/…
Jon Jones getting arrested after the Hall of Fame is the most Jon Jones thing ever.
Jones went from the Hall of Fame directly to Jail twitter.com/DamonMartin/st…

At this point I wonder if Dana just checks his phone and rolls back over to sleep when he gets Jon Jones news. #UFC #JonJones https://t.co/7wDgTHpuCh
[From Dillon Danis' Instagram
[From Dillon Danis' Instagram
Edited by Bhargav
