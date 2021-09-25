"Positive vibes only" - Israel Adesanya, Dana White and other MMA fighters react to Jon Jones' recent arrest in Las Vegas

Jon Jones has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law. The former UFC champion was arrested Friday morning at 5:45 AM from a resort in Las Vegas near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road by local authorities. The news was first reported by ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

The arrest took place just hours after Jones was honored with a Hall-of-Fame induction as his iconic UFC 165 scrap with Alexander Gustafsson found a place in the elite club.

He was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, which is a felony. Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told ESPN.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Here is the inmate report on Jon Jones via the Clark County Detention Center registry.



He is set to make an initial court appearance tomorrow. Here is the inmate report on Jon Jones via the Clark County Detention Center registry.



He is set to make an initial court appearance tomorrow. https://t.co/08wXOgA0nK

Prior to this incident, Jones had a run-in with the law in 2015 for a felony hit-and-run charge. In 2020, he was charged for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm.

Jones is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center, and his bail is set at $8,000. He is due for a first appearance in court on Saturday, 1:30 PM.

MMA world reacts to Jon Jones' arrest

In an unfortunate turn of fate, Jones' long list of accomplishments as a UFC fighter has been clouded in recent years by his multiple arrests and positive drug results.

Needless to say, his recent arrest got the MMA community talking. Here are the reactions from the likes of Dana White, Israel Adesanya and more.

The UFC president was not happy with how Jones yet again got into trouble in Las Vegas, expressing his displeasure quite vividly in a media scrum later on Friday morning.

"I don't know. Obviously, we'll see how this plays out legally for him and where this ends up going. It's hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. The city is not good for Jon Jones. And here we are again... It's like it's not even shocking anymore. When we bring him here, it's almost expected... This guy has got a lot of demons, man. Lots of demons," Dana White said.

Phil Murphy @Phil_Sports



- Dana White on Jon Jones’ arrest



#UFC266

@espnmma “It’s not even shocking anymore. When we bring [Jon Jones] here, it’s almost expected… This guy’s got a lot of demons, man.”- Dana White on Jon Jones’ arrest “It’s not even shocking anymore. When we bring [Jon Jones] here, it’s almost expected… This guy’s got a lot of demons, man.”



- Dana White on Jon Jones’ arrest



#UFC266

@espnmma https://t.co/jHEirNJpaR

Jon Jones' arch-rival Israel Adesanya took to social media as well to take sarcastic jibes at 'Bones'.

Adesanya posted the following on Instagram:

Earlier, he also shared a picture of Daniel Cormier, hinting that DC would have a great time catching up with the MMA news this morning because of his bitter rivalry with Jones.

[From Israel Adesanya's Instagram story]

[From Israel Adesanya's Instagram story]

Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA So that’s why @JonnyBones beefed up to heavyweight? Dude is a Scumbag Hall of Famer. First ballot. So that’s why @JonnyBones beefed up to heavyweight? Dude is a Scumbag Hall of Famer. First ballot.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Let’s not judge Jon Jones nobody’s perfect don’t kick people when they are down 🙏🏾 Let’s not judge Jon Jones nobody’s perfect don’t kick people when they are down 🙏🏾

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn. Extremely unfortunate news, just hours after his HOF fight induction. Jones’ team declining to publicly comment at this time. twitter.com/marc_raimondi/… Extremely unfortunate news, just hours after his HOF fight induction. Jones’ team declining to publicly comment at this time. twitter.com/marc_raimondi/…

Ben Fowlkes @benfowlkesMMA Suzanne @SoozieCuzie Dear Jon… Dear Jon… https://t.co/5mfj1RByEK Here’s a man who could have been anything. And what he chooses to be is someone who gets himself arrested after a hall of fame ceremony. twitter.com/sooziecuzie/st… Here’s a man who could have been anything. And what he chooses to be is someone who gets himself arrested after a hall of fame ceremony. twitter.com/sooziecuzie/st…

patrick cote @patrick_cote ESPN MMA @espnmma



The UFC and Jones’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jon Jones was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro PD told @marc_raimondi The UFC and Jones’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jon Jones was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro PD told @marc_raimondi.



The UFC and Jones’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. https://t.co/QFMyUIV0jn thats why is not and will never be the goat twitter.com/espnmma/status… thats why is not and will never be the goat twitter.com/espnmma/status…

Will Brooks @ILLxWillBrooks

It's always just a matter of time. Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn. Jon Jones is going to Jon Jones.It's always just a matter of time. twitter.com/marc_raimondi/… Jon Jones is going to Jon Jones.

It's always just a matter of time. twitter.com/marc_raimondi/…

Matthew Wells @MrMWells This moment deserves to be in the UFC HOF:



"Jon, you're a freakin inspiration, I love you man...but like Kanye West, it is hard to be your fan!" This moment deserves to be in the UFC HOF:



"Jon, you're a freakin inspiration, I love you man...but like Kanye West, it is hard to be your fan!" https://t.co/BHOdGCmjQr

Kay Hansen @KayHansenMMA Getting inducted into the UFC hall of fame one day then getting arrested the next is the most “Jon Jones” thing I’ve ever heard of 😬 Getting inducted into the UFC hall of fame one day then getting arrested the next is the most “Jon Jones” thing I’ve ever heard of 😬

Nolan King @mma_kings And here I was thinking Nick Diaz would be the focal point of #UFC266 fight week, but the MMA gods were like "Nahhh." Damn. And here I was thinking Nick Diaz would be the focal point of #UFC266 fight week, but the MMA gods were like "Nahhh." Damn.

Sean BRADY @seanbradymma Nolan King @mma_kings



Full story coming to A public information officer confirms to me that "LVMPD arrested Jonathan Jones for misdemeanor Battery Domestic Violence and Injuring and Tampering with a Vehicle" at 5:45 a.m. local time this morning.Full story coming to @MMAjunkie . First reported by @marc_raimondi A public information officer confirms to me that "LVMPD arrested Jonathan Jones for misdemeanor Battery Domestic Violence and Injuring and Tampering with a Vehicle" at 5:45 a.m. local time this morning.



Full story coming to @MMAjunkie. First reported by @marc_raimondi. Like bro just go to bed it’s that simple cant get in trouble if your asleep 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 twitter.com/mma_kings/stat… Like bro just go to bed it’s that simple cant get in trouble if your asleep 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 twitter.com/mma_kings/stat…

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn. Not trying to pile on a guy’s misery here and everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but Jones was also arrested and plead out for relatively serious charges during the pandemic that many forgot about. The idea his out of the cage troubles are behind him seems premature. twitter.com/marc_raimondi/… Not trying to pile on a guy’s misery here and everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but Jones was also arrested and plead out for relatively serious charges during the pandemic that many forgot about. The idea his out of the cage troubles are behind him seems premature. twitter.com/marc_raimondi/…

Drake Riggs @DrakeRiggs_ Jon Jones getting arrested after the Hall of Fame is the most Jon Jones thing ever. Jon Jones getting arrested after the Hall of Fame is the most Jon Jones thing ever.

David Michaud @bulldawg_170 Damon Martin @DamonMartin



According to court records, Jones is currently still in custody. Full story coming to



First reported by Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday morning on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicleAccording to court records, Jones is currently still in custody. Full story coming to @MMAFighting First reported by @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday morning on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle



According to court records, Jones is currently still in custody. Full story coming to @MMAFighting



First reported by @marc_raimondi https://t.co/YfF1DHN6bp Jones went from the Hall of Fame directly to Jail twitter.com/DamonMartin/st… Jones went from the Hall of Fame directly to Jail twitter.com/DamonMartin/st…

Also Read

Mike Jackson, Esq. @TheTruthJackson #JonJones At this point I wonder if Dana just checks his phone and rolls back over to sleep when he gets Jon Jones news. #UFC At this point I wonder if Dana just checks his phone and rolls back over to sleep when he gets Jon Jones news. #UFC #JonJones https://t.co/7wDgTHpuCh

[From Dillon Danis' Instagram

Edited by Bhargav