"Positive vibes only" - Israel Adesanya, Dana White and other MMA fighters react to Jon Jones' recent arrest in Las Vegas

Jon Jones has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law. The former UFC champion was arrested Friday morning at 5:45 AM from a resort in Las Vegas near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road by local authorities. The news was first reported by ESPN's Marc Raimondi.
The arrest took place just hours after Jones was honored with a Hall-of-Fame induction as his iconic UFC 165 scrap with Alexander Gustafsson found a place in the elite club.
He was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, which is a felony. Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told ESPN.
Prior to this incident, Jones had a run-in with the law in 2015 for a felony hit-and-run charge. In 2020, he was charged for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm.
Jones is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center, and his bail is set at $8,000. He is due for a first appearance in court on Saturday, 1:30 PM.
MMA world reacts to Jon Jones' arrest
In an unfortunate turn of fate, Jones' long list of accomplishments as a UFC fighter has been clouded in recent years by his multiple arrests and positive drug results.
Needless to say, his recent arrest got the MMA community talking. Here are the reactions from the likes of Dana White, Israel Adesanya and more.
The UFC president was not happy with how Jones yet again got into trouble in Las Vegas, expressing his displeasure quite vividly in a media scrum later on Friday morning.
"I don't know. Obviously, we'll see how this plays out legally for him and where this ends up going. It's hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. The city is not good for Jon Jones. And here we are again... It's like it's not even shocking anymore. When we bring him here, it's almost expected... This guy has got a lot of demons, man. Lots of demons," Dana White said.
Jon Jones' arch-rival Israel Adesanya took to social media as well to take sarcastic jibes at 'Bones'.
Adesanya posted the following on Instagram:
Earlier, he also shared a picture of Daniel Cormier, hinting that DC would have a great time catching up with the MMA news this morning because of his bitter rivalry with Jones.