What is battery domestic violence, the charge Jon Jones was arrested for?

Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday. The two-time UFC light heavyweight champion was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Battery domestic violence is the act of willfully and unlawfully touching a spouse, partner/former partner, guardian or any other family member in a harmful or offensive way.

Even if the victim sustains no physical injury and receives no intentional use of force or violence against them, an incident can still be considered battery domestic violence.

If proven guilty, the convict related to the domestic abuse case must serve a jail term and/or pay a considerable amount as a fine to the court. Jon Jones remains in custody after being charged early Friday morning.

Here are the brief details of Jon Jones' arrest:

Jon Jones is not new to controversy. He was involved in a physical altercation with former UFC fighter and current commentator Daniel Cormier during a face-off. As a result, 'Bones received a hefty fine.

Jones has also been arrested on hit-and-run and DUI charges in the past. He was stripped of the light heavyweight championship following his hit-and-run charge in 2015.

Jon Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday

The UFC's No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter Jon Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's Fight Wing. The recognition was for arguably the greatest title fight in UFC history against Alexander Gustafsson.

Then-light heavyweight champion Jones and challenger Gustafsson took each other to the limits at UFC 165 in September 2013. The champ retained his belt with a unanimous decision victory.

[ @JonnyBones | Jon Jones accepts his first UFC Hall of Fame induction. #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires Jon Jones accepts his first UFC Hall of Fame induction.



The UFC decided to honor the memorable title fight with a Hall of Fame induction. But just a day after being honored, Jon Jones has hit the headlines with more controversy.

'Bones' announced his intention prior to his arrest to make his much anticipated heavyweight debut next year. However, with his latest arrest, it remains to be seen how his UFC status will be affected.

