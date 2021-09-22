"I'm not pushing him to fight" - Dana White claims he will not talk with Jon Jones about returning to the octagon when they meet this week

Dana White has said he has no plans to meet with Jon Jones when the former UFC light heavyweight champion arrives in Las Vegas for his UFC Hall of Fame induction.

On Thursday night, as part of International Fight Week, Jon Jones will make his way into the UFC Hall of Fame thanks to his legendary fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. That night in Toronto, we saw the two iconic light heavyweights write their names into the record books with one of the greatest bouts in UFC history.

Since then, both men have been on very different paths. Fans are currently waiting to see if and when Jon Jones will return to the promotion and make the move up to heavyweight in the process.

With White and 'Bones' both scheduled to be in Vegas this week, it seemingly would’ve made sense for them to get together in an attempt to resolve the situation. However, as per the boss, that isn’t going to happen.

“I think I know what Jon, you know, if I see him I’ll see him, we’re not having a meeting. I think we know where he’s at. He said he’ll fight next year. I’m not pushing him to fight, no, if that’s what you’re asking me.”

Will Jon Jones return in 2022?

It’s been more than 18 months since we saw Jon Jones inside the octagon, dating back to his win over Dominick Reyes. Since then. there’s been clear friction between the 205-pound GOAT and the UFC.

However, if what White is saying is true, we could well see him back inside the cage within a matter of months. That's provided the money is right, of course.

Jon Jones has been through his fair share of ups and downs in the UFC and that much is obvious. Still, through it all he’s always come to some kind of arrangement with those in charge, which is what he’s hoping to do once again in time for the start of the 2022 calendar.

If he does get back in there, it’ll almost certainly be to take on either Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane with the UFC heavyweight title on the line.

