Khamzat Chimaev claims he will help build "world's best" MMA gym in Spain, alongside Alexander Gustafsson

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the UFC's biggest rising stars. The Chechen-born Swedish fighter made a huge splash in the promotion when he made his UFC debut in July 2020. He went on to stack up three back-to-back wins in a period of less than two months.

The 27-year-old won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for all three of his appearances in the UFC octagon to date.

'Borz' trains at the Allstar Training Center, the same gym where former light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson trains at. The two athletes are friends and training partners. Both have been highly appreciative of each other, as can be seen from their social media posts.

"Borz is one of toughest training partner I’ve ever spar with and he’s 2-3 weight divisions under me.. that’s says a lot!!!" Wrote Alexander Gustafsson on Instagram.

Khamzat Chimaev recently uploaded a post on Instagram revealing his aim to build the world's best MMA gym in the country of Spain.

"We 3 are part of a team that will build one of Europes if not one of the worlds best MMA and Gym training centers in sunny Torrevieja, Spain. Make sure to follow our progress...the journey has just begun!" Wrote Khamzat Chimaev.

The 27-year-old is undefeated as an MMA fighter, with a professional record of 9-0. The chances of a Chimaev fight going the distance are slim. He's managed to finish all of his fights, six by knockout and three by submission.

Gustafsson, on the other hand, is currently on a three-fight losing skid. 'The Mauler' made an unsuccessful heavyweight debut in his last fight. He was finished by UFC veteran Fabricio Werdum in the opening round.

Khamzat Chimaev has a fight lined up for UFC 267

Confirmed, UFC working on Khamzat Chimaev's (@KChimaev) return against Li Jingliang (@UfcJingliang) for UFC 267 in October. Not signed, but both sides are agreeable to it, per sources. The Wolf vs. The Leech at 170 pounds. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 9, 2021

After staying on the sidelines for more than a year due to Covid-related health issues, Khamzat Chimaev is expected to make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 267 in October. 'Borz' will take on Li Jingliang in a three-round welterweight fight..

