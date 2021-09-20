Who is the richest between Jon, Arthur, and Chandler Jones?

The Jones brothers - Jon, Chandler and Arthur - are all professional athletes competing at the elitest levels. While Jon Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champion, Arthur Jones and Chandler Jones are both professional football players.

According to net worth estimation site 'Idol Networth', the eldest brother, Arthur Jones, holds the highest networth, closely followed by Jon Jones and the youngest brother, Chandler Jones.

Arthur Jones is a former professional American footballer who played in the NFL for eight seasons. He played defensive end and was drafted in the 2010 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Arthur Jones also played for the Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts. His net worth is estimated to be $17 million.

Jon Jones has had a fantastic career in the UFC. Unfortunately, the salary of UFC athletes does not match that of other professional league athletes like the NFL and NBA. However, 'Bones' is one of the highest-paid athletes in the sport, and his earnings have seen a steady incline over the years. Currently, his net worth is estimated to be $10 million.

Chandler Jones is the youngest Jones brother and is currently playing for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL. He was drafted in 2012 by the New England Patriots and currently holds a net worth of $7 million.

Randy Couture theorizes in UFC's role in sidelining Jon Jones

Jon Jones has not fought since his last defense of the light heavyweight title at UFC 247 in February 2020 against Dominick Reyes.

Jon Jones gave up his title and announced he would be moving up to the heavyweight division. He frequently updates his followers with workouts revolving around building size and strength while maintaining his flow of movement on his journey to the heaviest weight class.

However, Jon Jones' shift up to heavyweight has been marred by his public fallout with the UFC regarding his pay. UFC president Dana White and 'Bones' have traded allegations on Twitter.

BONY @JonnyBones I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or... I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or...

UFC hall-of-famer Randy Couture believes that Jones' outspokenness about UFC fighter pay may be the reason behind the postponement of Jones' heavyweight debut. Couture said in a conversation with James Lynch:

"I think you're seeing a trend, aren't you? The guys that chirp about the cost, the money, what they're getting paid, are kind of getting put on the back shelf. They're getting iced. That's what they're getting for speaking up and trying to demand some transparency and their fair share."

