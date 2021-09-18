"That's what they get for speaking up"- Randy Couture feels the UFC is preventing Jon Jones from competing for speaking up against fighter pay

Fighter pay has been an overtly contentious issue for quite some time, and fighters like Jon Jones have been at the forefront of the battle against the UFC. However, 'Bones' has been on the sidelines ever since he set off on a quest for better pay. Randy Couture recently shone some light on the same.

While in conversation with James Lynch, Couture offered his two cents on the fighter pay dispute. He further highlighted the reasons behind Jon Jones losing relevance in the modern MMA landscape progressively:

"I think you're seeing a trend, aren't you? The guys that chirp about the cost, the money, what they're getting paid, are kind of getting put on the back shelf. They're getting iced. That's what they're getting for speaking up and trying to demand some transparency and their fair share," declared Randy Couture.

Catch the entire segment with James Lynch and Randy Couture right here:

Is Jon Jones losing relevance in the modern MMA landscape?

Up until 2020, Jon Jones was a household name that was destined for greatness in the octagon. However, his decision to move up to the heavyweight division was seemingly his doom.

Forfeiting his light heavyweight strap, Jon Jones went into self-imposed exile to prepare for a debut at heavyweight, likely against Francis Ngannou. However, the price that Jon Jones attributed to a fight that dangerous was much higher than what the UFC was willing to shell out; thereby stalling negotiations.

The delay personally affected Jones as he no longer had any fight options. Worse still, his contemporaries in the UFC have already moved on from him.

Anthony Smith recently discussed the stranglehold that Jon Jones had on the light heavyweight division and how the division has already moved on.

Also Read

Jan Blachowicz is yet another fighter who is looking to move on to greener pastures having left a potential 'Bones' fight in his rear-view mirror. He went so far as to say that he has forgotten about him.

Some fighters in the UFC may be thanking their stars for Jon Jones' exodus. However, it remains likely that 'Bones' will eventually be back, ready to etch his name into UFC heavyweight folklore.

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham