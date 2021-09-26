5 UFC fighters who repeatedly got into trouble with the law

The stereotype that UFC fighters are simply brutish thugs is very unfair to the majority of the roster. However, as in any sport, there are always a few outliers who keep the stereotype alive by repeatedly getting into trouble with the law.

As the sport grows in popularity, so does the spotlight on individual fighters. This added pressure, and the often sudden change in fortune for stars of the sport, can occasionally cause a very negative reaction.

In the past, we have seen fighters be accused of a range of crimes, from assault to fraud. In the following list, we break down five repeat offenders who can't stop getting into trouble with the law. Fighters on this list have competed in the UFC at least once.

#5. Anthony Johnson - former UFC welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight fighter

Now a Bellator fighter, Anthony Johnson was once one of the most terrifying knockout artists in the UFC. 'Rumble' brutally defeated the likes of Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader and Alexander Gustaffson. He picked up a massive fanbase along the way.

Over the course of his MMA career, Johnson has been charged with multiple crimes. In 2009, he was charged with domestic battery, to which he pleaded no contest, as per MMA Fighting. In 2014, domestic abuse charges were laid upon him, although no charges were filed.

Similar charges were raised in 2019 as reported by Bleacher Report, although the case was ultimately dismissed after he reached a joint agreement with prosecutors.

Most recently, it was reported that Johnson was arrested in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and charged with identity theft. He supposedly used a stolen credit card to pay for a flight from Newark to Fort Lauderdale.

