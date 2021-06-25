Mayhem Miller reveals what he 'doesn't like' about Israel Adesanya

Speaking to 'The Schmo', former UFC fighter Jason 'Mayhem' Miller explained why he doesn't like current 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya.

'The thing about Adesanya that I don't like is that he's just fighting up to the level of his opponent... He's gotten into that champion style, where you just do just enough to win the fight." said Mayhem Miller.

The 40-year-old went on to discuss the fight between 'The Last Stylebender' and Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 and also shared his thoughts on Robert Whittaker being next in line for the middleweight title.

"This is an exciting fight because [Robert] Whittaker is hungry and takes chances... I thought Vettori played a really safe fight where he did a bunch of clinching with no takedown. I feel like, if you wanted to do that style, training at Kings MMA, fantastic kickboxing academy, but the wrestling that he needed to get Adesanya down is probably not at that gym...Whittaker is a different beast altogether. He;s gonna try to go over the top, push him [Israel Adesanya] back to the cage and throw overhands...Whittaker is the kind of guy, if he brawls, he's doing it. That's the way he wants to fight," said Mayhem Miller.

Mayhem Miller is a former MMA fighter with a professional record of 28-10-1. Miller debuted in the UFC in 2005 when he fought George St-Pierre at 170 pounds. The 40-year-old lost the fight via a unanimous decision.

After that, Miller had two more fights in the UFC against Michael Bisping and C.B. Dollaway and lost both of them.

You can watch the full interview below:

Israel Adesanya calls out Robert Whittaker after defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC 263

After an impressive decision win over Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC 263, Israel Adesanya called out former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker for a rematch.

'The Reaper' responded to the callout on Twitter.

The two middleweights previously fought at UFC 243 when Israel Adesanya knocked out 'Bobby Knuckles' to become the undisputed middleweight champion.

Since then, Whittaker has stacked up three impressive wins in the 185-pound division and has earned a rematch with the champ.

