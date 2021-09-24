"I have Floyd in my back pocket" - Conor McGregor takes another shot at Floyd Mayweather for not making it on Forbes' list of the world's highest paid athletes

Conor McGregor recently uploaded a post to his Instagram account showing that he was the highest paid athlete in 2021. He earned a whopping $180 million across the Forbes fiscal year.

Star athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Roger Federer and Lionel Messi were all ranked below the Irishman on the list. In the caption of his post, McGregor wrote:

"170lb weight division is nice for me. Look at the fullness here on the scale in 2020. I Wonder what 180lbs would look like for me in this day and age jacked to the teeth 2021. Match my years take. $180m. Twelve months. Number 1, 2021. The Mac Lion."

American rapper Rick Ross made an appearance in the comments section of McGregor's post. He asked where Floyd Mayweather was ranked on the list. The Irishman responded to Ross' query by saying that Mayweather hadn't been able to secure a spot on Forbes' list of the world's highest paid athletes in the last four years.

"Floyd hasn't made the list in the last 4 years. Since our fight in 2017, he has not made the list of the Forbes top 100 highest paid athletes. Usually the entry point, the 100th placed athlete, makes in the region of 20-30 mill, so if you didn't make at least that amount in the Forbes fiscal year, you will not make the list. Case in point, I have Floyd in my back pocket."

See a screenshot of McGregor's reply below:

Conor McGregor explains why Floyd Mayweather did not find a place on the Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes in 2021

The Irishman then uploaded a screenshot of his response to his Instagram story. Conor McGregor said he has been able to make it to the top of Forbes' list without any help from 'Money'.

"It's all love Floyd bro we done it together mate then I done it without you now I can't see you. 4 year on the trot I no see. Where Floyd?

Conor McGregor takes a dig at Floyd Mayweather, asking why 'Money' has not been able to break into Forbes highest-paid athletes list in the past four years

The last time 'Pretty Boy' cracked the top 10 of the Forbes list was in 2018. That was after his boxing spectacle with the Irishman in 2017. Mayweather secured the top spot on the list with 285 million dollars.

Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather back in 2017

In August 2017, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather competed in a boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event was dubbed 'The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History'.

'The Notorious' managed to go 10 rounds with Mayweather before losing the fight via TKO.

Edited by Harvey Leonard