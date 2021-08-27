Watch: When Conor McGregor apologized to Dana White backstage after losing to Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor put on one of the biggest events in the history of combat sports when he took on boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

The Irishman gave a good account of himself in his boxing debut and landed some clean shots on 'Pretty Boy' in the early rounds of the fight. After going toe-to-toe with arguably the best boxer in the world for 10 rounds, the Irishman lost the contest via TKO.

After the fight, 'The Notorious' megastar apologized to UFC president Dana White for coming up short in what was dubbed 'The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History'.

With the win, Mayweather extended his winning streak to 50-0, breaking Rocky Marciano's record of 49-0.

Since their encounter in 2017, neither Mayweather nor McGregor have competed in a professional boxing match.

The Irishman has had four fights in the UFC octagon since the boxing spectacle and ended up losing three of them.

'Money', on the other hand, has taken part in two exhibition boxing matches. The first fight was against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. The fight was held at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Mayweather made easy work of the 23-year-old by finishing him in the opening round.

Mayweather's second exhibition bout came against YouTube sensation Logan Paul. The fight went the full distance of eight rounds. Mayweather was clearly the better boxer that night but no official winner was announced.

Conor McGregor will have to wait until next year to compete again

JUST IN: Conor McGregor has been given a medical suspension until January 7, 2022, unless he receives orthopedic clearance of his fractured left leg.



Minimum suspension for six weeks, and no contact (sparring) until early to mid August, as per the combat sports regulator MMA. — Al Dawson (@AlanDawsonSport) July 13, 2021

After suffering a gruesome injury in the main event of UFC 264, Conor McGregor has been medically suspended until January 7, 2022. Fans will have to wait until next year to see the Irishman in action again.

In his last fight against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor broke his leg in the closing seconds of the first round. 'The Diamond' was declared the winner by TKO via a doctor's stoppage.

