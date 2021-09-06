Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the reason Cristiano Ronaldo gave for leaving Juventus for Manchester United

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed the reason Cristiano Ronaldo gave for leaving Italian side Juventus for his old club Manchester United.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is, of course, primarily known for his prowess in the MMA octagon, having recently retired with a perfect record of 29-0. He also held the UFC lightweight title and defeated some of the best fighters in the division, including Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

However, 'The Eagle' is also a huge fan of soccer. He has a good friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is considered to be one of the best players on the planet and possibly of all time.

Nurmagomedov recently revealed that Ronaldo had told him of his impending return to Manchester United a month before it was officially announced. He's now revealed that Ronaldo also gave the Russian his reasoning for leaving Juventus.

In an interview with RT Sports, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated the following in regards to Ronaldo leaving Juventus for Manchester United:

"Well, he told me he was bored in Italy. And he would like to move to England. For real, when I watch Italian football, I am not a big fan of it. English football, on the contrary, I would never switch it off. No matter what team is playing, it's always a spectacle."

You can check out the full RT Sports interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov ever return to MMA?

It seems very unlikely that we will ever see Khabib Nurmagomedov return to the UFC as a fighter. He has already comfortably beaten Dustin Poirier, who is widely considered to be the best lightweight in the world right now.

Abdulmanap’s reaction to Khabib’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier.



His immense pride in his son is evident. pic.twitter.com/bIQztt6dAb — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 3, 2020

Khabib now appears to be embracing the role of coach, in a way continuing the work of his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. His close friend and long-time teammate Islam Makhachev is powering through the lightweight rankings and may be in a position to challenge for the title within the next year.

Khabib has also been cornering a new wave of Dagestani talent. Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov are both finding great success under the tutelage of 'The Eagle'.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard