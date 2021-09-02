"A month ago he told me" - Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Cristiano Ronaldo told him he was joining Manchester United a while back

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that he supposedly knew of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United more than a month prior to the transfer taking place.

As reported by utdreport's Twitter page, Ronaldo told Khabib Nurmagomedov that he would be making the move back to the Premier League before the end of the summer transfer window.

The full report went as follows:

"Khabib Nurmagomedov: "A month ago, he [Cristiano Ronaldo] told me that he was moving to #mufc. I expected this deal to take place. I think that Manchester United is more suitable for him than Juventus. For me, the transition was not a surprise."

Khabib Nurmagomedov is known for his prowess in the MMA octagon. However, the former UFC lightweight champion is also an avid football fan. In fact, following his recent retirement from MMA, Khabib was rumored to have signed for a soccer team.

The former UFC lightweight champion was reported to have signed a contract with third-tier Russian football club FC Legion Dynamo, per RT Sport.

FC Legion Dynamo, a club based in Nurmagomedov's hometown of Dagestan, was founded in 2015. Since the 2016-17 season, the club has consistently played in the third division of the Russian Football League.

However, Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz branded the report as "fake news."

Khabib has signed his first professional football contract with FC Legion Dynamo. How well will he do as a footballer 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uhXX2C8ubf — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) August 13, 2021

The career of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo spent much of his career playing for Spanish side Real Madrid, where he scored 451 goals in 438 appearances. With Real, he would win the Champions League, multiple Ballon d'Ors and the La Liga championship.

However, it was at Man United that Ronaldo first announced his name to the world. He had made his way up into the ranks of Portuguese side Sporting CP's first team, which prompted United to sign him for £12.24 million. It was the record price for the signing of a teenager at the time.

Between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo ran rampant in the English Premier League, capturing the hearts and minds of United fans for years to come. Now, all these years later he returns to the English club in one of the highest profile signings of the summer.

