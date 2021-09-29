"This will not in any way impact his ability to get a license" - Chael Sonnen does not believe Jon Jones' recent arrest will have an effect on his MMA career

Chael Sonnen is of the opinion that Jon Jones’ latest arrest won’t adversely affect the latter’s MMA career.

In an episode of Beyond the Fight, MMA veteran Chael Sonnen addressed Jon Jones’ recent arrest, explaining how that could affect the UFC superstar’s MMA license status.

Sonnen stated:

“I am trying to make an educated guess that this will not, in any way, impact his ability to get a license. And before you think the organization (UFC) should step in – The organization answers to the government. That’s who the commission is. So, if the government says, ‘Yes, he can fight’, please don’t be one of those people that then goes and asks the UFC if they’re going to step in and they’re going to trump the government, the law. Please, let’s leave it with the commissions. And I would predict for you – No. In a misdemeanor situation, no. I don’t think that he would even have so much as a hearing.”

Chael Sonnen prefaced his aforementioned statements by first suggesting that if Jon Jones is licensed by a court in any one of the US states, then the other states will follow suit. Sonnen pointed out that Jones won’t have to go through the hassle of partaking in court hearings in every state for his MMA license.

Furthermore, ‘The American Gangster' alluded to Jon Jones’ previous felony – stemming from Jones’ hit-and-run case back in 2015. Sonnen explained that without the introduction of a new felony, Jones’ latest arrest wouldn’t impact his license status.

However, one ought to note that Jon Jones is indeed facing felony charges in relation to his latest arrest. The felony charges are due to Jones injuring/tampering a vehicle belonging to Las Vegas law enforcement.

Jon Jones’ latest run-in with the law

As reported by ESPN, Jon Jones – who was arrested early Friday morning at the Las Vegas Strip – was on an 'emotional roller coaster' during his arrest. Jones had an altercation with his fiancée and the mother of his children, his longtime partner Jessie Moses.

The domestic dispute occurred just hours after Jon Jones’ first fight with Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Jones allegedly pulled his fiancée’s hair. She told police that Jones was a "little" physical with her but that he didn't hit her. Authorities suspect that Jones likely hit his fiancée; considering the blood on her clothes, the bedsheets, a bump on her lip and other signs.

Furthermore, Jon Jones is said to have resisted arrest. ‘Bones’ attacked a police vehicle by banging his forehead on its hood, causing paint-chipping and a dent.

Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning, but he was released Friday evening on a bail of $8,000. Jones is expected to be back in court on October 26th, 2021. The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently revealed that he’s looking to return to the octagon in the second quarter of 2022.

