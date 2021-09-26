Watch: Georges St-Pierre interacts with Jon Jones and his family backstage at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Georges St-Pierre met Jon Jones and his family backstage at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony on Thursday.

A video of GSP’s backstage interaction with ‘Bones’ has been making the rounds on social media. The clip shows the legendary fighters congratulating one another on their Hall of Fame induction.

Former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and former 205-pound champion Jon Jones were all smiles as they spoke backstage. Jones’ fiancé Jessie Moses, as well as their daughters, subsequently joined him and GSP to pose for a few photos.

Check out Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones' HOF interaction below:

A few hours after attending the Hall of Fame ceremony, Jon Jones was arrested at a resort in Las Vegas. Jones was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle.

Additional details regarding Jones' charges can be found here.

Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones are a part of 2021’s UFC Hall of Fame class

Georges St-Pierre was inducted into the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame. An excerpt from GSP’s speech at the ceremony went as follows:

“I’ve always wanted to be a champion, but it also meant a lot to me to have a positive impact on my sport. To change the game. When I retired from competition, I did with great pride at having made that impact.”

Meanwhile, Jon Jones’ first fight against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the Hall of Fame. While Gustafsson couldn’t make it to Vegas due to COVID-related travel restrictions, 'Bones' attended the event. Jones said:

“That fight with Alexander Gustafsson was one of the toughest things I’ve had to do in my years, both mentally and physically. It was only 25 minutes, but I learned a lot about myself in that 25 minutes. The fourth and fifth rounds, I pulled from something that I didn’t know I had inside of me.”

Jones reiterated how tough the fight was, praised Gustafsson and indicated that they both came out of the fight as better versions of themselves.

While Georges St-Pierre has retired from the sport of MMA, Jon Jones has vowed to make his heavyweight debut very soon. Jones suggested that he’d like to fight the winner of the expected Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane unification fight.

'Bones' noted that he’s likely to return in the second quarter of 2022. However, it remains to be seen what impact his latest arrest will have on his UFC status.

