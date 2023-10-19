Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant gets labeled a show-off for bragging about hidden secret "speakeasy" in her house

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has been labeled as a show-off for bragging about her secret "speakeasy" in her house.

VanZant was released from the UFC back in 2020 and went on to sign a four-fight contract with BKFC. However, she has competed just twice inside the BKFC ring so far with her last bout dating back to July 2021. '12 gauge' also transitioned to the world of pro-wrestling by making her AEW debut in September 2021. However, she hasn't been a part of AEW's shows since May 2022.

During her time off, Paige VanZant has made quite the life for herself thanks to her modeling career. The OnlyF*ns star has seemingly made a lot of money and it was quite evident when she boasted about a secret speakeasy in her house.

A fan on Instagram asked the former UFC fighter about the coolest thing she has in her house. Responding to the same, VanZant proceeded to show a pirate-themed secret speakeasy.

"Did you ask yourself this question so u could list all your cool shit? If so, well played."

"This is a terrible humblebrag post. Look what is cool in my million dollar home..."

Will Paige VanZant return to fighting?

During an Instagram interaction with fans, Paige VanZant spoke about the possibility of making a return to fighting. It is worth noting that VanZant was supposed to take on Charisa Sigala at BKFC 27 in August last year. However, the bout was postponed to October 15 before ultimately being canceled just a week before the fight date.

Speaking about the same and a potential return to combat sports, Paige VanZant had this to say:

"That’s a really good question. So, of course the last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight. I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed. So I took a little bit of time off and I’m back in the gym, training a hundred percent now."

She added:

"I want to continue, just kinda doing this, what I’m doing right now. Training to have fun, to get better and learn. And then once I feel, like I’m desperate to fight - which I do really want to - but once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight."