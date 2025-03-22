Ex-UFC star seemingly calls out Magomed Ankalaev's "brave" post calling Jon Jones a 'chicken'

A former UFC star recently called Magomed Ankalaev out for criticising Jon Jones in his latest post and even labeling him as a chicken. He noted that it was a bold move targeting 'Bones' and seemingly insinuated that it wasn't wise.

Jones has been the target of criticism among the MMA community after the latest reports of negotiations for his undisputed heavyweight title fight against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

It was reported that 'Bones' requested six months to prepare, which sparked a negative reaction because he competed last November and it was no secret that the UFC was targeting the bout to headline International Fight Week.

Anklaev took aim at him in a post along with a photo that implied he was ducking Aspinall and even welcomed him back to 205 pounds if he preferred.

Ankalaev's post caught the attention of former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson, who took to the comment section and called him out for it.

Brunson mentioned that the light heavyweight champion might be overstepping by instigating a beef with Jones and inviting him back to light heavyweight, which is the division he dominated for a decade:

"You sure, you're a brave man lol"

Check out Derek Brunson's post regarding Magomed Ankalaev calling about Jon Jones a chicken below:

Magomed Ankalaev seemingly challenged Jon Jones to a fight

While he did take aim at Jon Jones for his reported heavyweight title unification bout yet to be official, Magomed Ankalaev seemingly challenged 'Bones' to a fight.

Ankalev took to his X account and blasted Jones for his reluctance to fight Tom Aspinall despite his accolades at heavyweight and being the interim champion.

At the same time, the light heavyweight champion issued a challenge to 'Bones' to return to 205 pounds for a bout with him if he was too afraid of the Englishman:

"Johnny chicken bones don't want to fight big Tom. Come back to light heavyweight division and fight big Ank. Stop running"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments toward Jon Jones below:

