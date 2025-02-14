Ex-UFC star shares four-word reaction as former Darren Till sheds light on plans to knock out KSI, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury by December

Former UFC star recently voiced his opinion after learning about Darren Till's resolution to knock out KSI, Jake Paul, and Tommy Fury by December 2025. The former UFC middleweight used four words to make his thoughts known.

Ad

Till made his boxing debut against Anthony Taylor in January at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester. 'The Gorilla' used his reach advantage to the maximum with his stiff jabs in the earlier rounds.

Till dropped his rival to the canvas in the sixth round with an uppercut-left hook combination. Taylor managed to beat the referee's count and get back to his feet. However, Till closed the show with an uppercut in the following seconds to earn a TKO victory on his debut.

Ad

Trending

Till was originally scheduled to fight Tommy Fury on the night. But, the Brit pulled out of the encounter citing Till's motive to kick him. However, a recent X update from the former British UFC fighter showcased that he hasn't given up on an encounter against Fury. It revealed that Jake Paul and KSI are also on his to-be-knocked-out list now. Till even provided a deadline for the completion of his desired task. His X update read:

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"By December I will have knocked KSI, Jake Paul & Tommy Fury out & we’ll all be done with the circus. You are all welcome!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the former UFC middleweight, Derek Brunson, predicted that Till's resolution wouldn't materialize because of a specific reason. The UFC star-turned-PFL fighter reposted his X update mentioning:

"All will duck you!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Darren Till recently had an online altercation with Belal Muhammad

The UFC career of Darren Till stands as a testimony to his commendable striking skills. On the other hand, the UFC community has mocked the current welterweight champ, Belal Muhammad, multiple times for his inefficient striking.

Still, 'Remember the Name' recently ranted about defeating Till if they were to lock horns inside a boxing ring. He mentioned:

Ad

"If we just did boxing for 12 rounds, he wouldn’t win one round."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Till fired back at Muhammad with an NSFW remark. The former UFC middleweight also offered to spar Muhammad in his reply. It read:

"I hope you are joking mate. I've seen you strike. You are piss poor. Come sparring in England."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.