Ex-UFC star shares hilarious one-word reaction to one of Kanye West's recent angry tweets

Kanye West is making headlines this week for all the wrong reasons. Amid ongoing controversy, he has been sharing furious tweets, which garnered a reaction from former UFC star Derek Brunson.

At the 67th annual Grammy Awards, things took a controversial turn as West and his wife, Bianca Censori, arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles dressed in all-black ensembles. In front of photographers on the red carpet, the 30-year-old Australian model dropped her coat, revealing her nearly nude body covered only by a sheer, transparent stocking dress.

This bold fashion choice immediately sparked backlash, with many fans expressing outrage and even calling for her arrest. However, the rapper defends his wife's actions, calling her brave enough to make the move.

Recently, West shared a series of angry posts on X, claiming that he fears nothing and issuing a stern warning to brands, daring them to take action against him. The Grammy Award winner wrote:

“What yall gone do cancel my sneaker deal cancel my record deal freeze my accounts f**k all yall ni**as slavery is a choice im speaking my mind now i aint editing sh*t again ever.”

This X post caught the attention of former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson, who shared a hilarious one-word reaction, commenting:

“Ye.”

Check out Derek Brunson’s X post below:

How did Derek Brunson fare in UFC?

Derek Brunson made his UFC debut in December 2012 in unexpected fashion, stepping in as a late replacement for the injured Karlos Vemola to face Chris Leben at UFC 155. ‘Blonde’ put on an impressive performance and secured a unanimous decision victory.

In his last UFC fight, Brunson squared off against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 285 in March 2023, where he suffered a devastating second-round TKO loss.

Brunson was initially scheduled to fight Roman Dolidze at UFC 295, but before the bout could happen, he parted ways with the promotion.

Shortly after, he signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and made his debut against Ray Cooper III in Nov 2023, securing a dominant unanimous decision victory.

