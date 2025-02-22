Ex-UFC star shares honest take on why Conor McGregor is more likely to fight in BKFC than UFC 

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub recently opined on Conor McGregor's comeback fight.

McGregor made his last appearance inside the octagon at UFC 264 where he suffered a broken tibia against Dustin Poirier. He was set to make his return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler but pulled out due to a broken toe.

UFC CEO Dana White has been hesitant to speak on a return date for McGregor. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' himself has been seen challenging fighters from other promotions.

The 36-year-old was recently seen in the BKFC ring where he challenged former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens after the latter's win over Eddie Alvarez.

Speaking on his Thiccboy Podcast, Schaub asserted McGregor is more likely to fight in BKFC than in the UFC. He said:

"He doesn’t have to worry about his leg here. He's part owner in it so he can probably manage a little more kind of the opponent and the arena. I think Bare Knuckle is more likely depending on his contract with the UFC. If he comes back to UFC, it should be against Nate Diaz who's been out, old you know just kind of doing this PR thing. Now if he fights in the UFC, you can't toss him like a top 10 guy, he's going get eaten alive right now."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below (5:07):

"Mark my words": Conor McGregor vows to fight in BKFC

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently hinted at a return to combat sports in the BKFC setting. McGregor has hinted at a BKFC fight since becoming part owner of the promotion back in 2024.

'The Notorious' has not fought inside a competitive setting for close to four years now. Recently, he doubled down on his promise to fight in the promotion during a pre-event press conference in Italy. He said:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words."

