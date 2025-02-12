Ex-UFC star Tim Kennedy issues response to allegations of fabricated war stories in book: "At no point was I trying to lie"

Ex-UFC fighter Tim Kennedy has strongly responded to accusations that he fabricated key elements of his military service in his 2022 memoir Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself.

The 45-year-old, who served in the U.S. military from 2004 to 2009 and again in 2017 while maintaining a professional mixed martial arts career, now finds himself at the center of controversy over alleged false claims and stolen valor.

Several former special forces operators have challenged the accuracy of his account, prompting widespread debate within the veteran community.

In a recent interview on the OverDog podcast with Mike Perry, Kennedy addressed the criticism head-on. He recounted a mission with Czech Special Forces in the Uruzgan Valley, noting that conflicting memories among combatants are natural in the chaos of battle:

“You can talk to 12 guys that are in a gunfight and you're going to get 12 very different stories.There's no part of me that was trying to lie. There was no part that was trying to misrepresent anything. I know that I want the best for them and their families. I'm never going to disparage them, especially publicly. You know, and I even went to one of them and I apologized because I said something negative about one of those guys in the book."

He further added:

"And if I could go back in time, having done more research after people went through my entire book with a fine tooth comb, I'd go back and make those changes. But at no point was I trying to lie or exaggerate or stolen anything and all of those guys that I was with. I love you. And you're freaking heroes."

Check out Tim Kennedy's comment below:

Sean Strickland revealed the experience of meeting up with Tim Kennedy

Sean Strickland has shared his thoughts on a recent encounter with Tim Kennedy. The outspoken UFC middleweight, known for his unconventional fighting style and candid commentary, did not shy away from criticism during a social media exchange.

Strickland remarked that Kennedy’s behavior felt overly scripted, comparing his conduct to that of someone staging an Instagram reel:

"Every time I've met Tim Kennedy, all I can think is, 'Goddamn, this man is so inauthentic it feels like I'm talking to a white girl getting ready to make an IG [Instagram] reel. He would make a solid politician, but he's a really nice guy lol!' Internet trolls or legit accusations?"

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

