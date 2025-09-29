  • home icon
  Ex-UFC star Wanderlei Silva details injuries from shocking post-fight knockout, including broken nose

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 29, 2025 04:48 GMT
Wanderlei Silva talks about his injuries. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Wanderlei Silva recently opened up about the injuries sustained during a post-fight brawl. The former UFC fighter shared updates on his recovery and expressed gratitude to his supporters.

Silva headlined Spaten Fight Night 2 in an eight-round exhibition boxing matchup against former boxing champion Acelino Freitas on Saturday at ARCA Spaces in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The 49-year-old was disqualified in the fourth round after committing several fouls, including intentional headbutts, to display his aggression. Unfortunately, that led to a furious altercation between two teams and Silva was attacked by an individual, who landed a brutal right hand that left him unconscious on the ground.

Happy Punch recently shared a video on X in which Silva discussed injury to his eye and nose:

''Look how my eye is. I have a lot of headaches, I will take tests here in Curitiba to determine if I have any head injuries or not. This was the damage caused yesterday, look there. Thank you everyone, thanks for all the messages. Really you are wonderful. It's great to be able to count on friends in times like these. Thanks guys.''
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Wanderlei Silva's comments below:

In reaction to the entire incident, Freitas shared his thoughts in a social media post, blaming Silva's corner:

''When the fight ended, the referee disqualified Wanderlei for the three head butts he hit me, and his coach went after me and punched me, he really hurt me. Wanderlei, the fight was between you and me and had nothing to do with the team. If you head butted me, cool, I don't care. But, unfortunately, [Fabricio] Werdum cowardly entered the ring with your son and went all over everybody.'' [H/t: MMA Weekly]
Ex-UFC champion criticizes Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva was initially scheduled to face former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort. However, Belfort withdrew from the bout and Acelino Freitas stepped in as a short-term replacement. Silva lost by disqualification and was knocked out in a post-fight brawl.

Belfort recently shared his reaction and slammed Silva for his antics inside the ring:

''When we’re at our worst, we reveal who we are, and when we’re at our best, we reveal our hearts. What makes me sad is that this reveals who they always were. Wanderlei, I’m sorry, you did something wrong. You literally destroyed something we built over years...The guy got into it with you at the last minute, and you do something like this… What makes me sad is that the whole of Brazil saw this shame. Wanderlei, you need to apologize, brother, because what you did is not right.'' [H/t: Bloody Elbow]
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
