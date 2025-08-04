Ex-UFC star weighs in on Dustin Poirier’s post fighting career choice: “He left with f**king a lot of brain cells” 

A former UFC fighter recently shared his opinion on Dustin Poirier’s career path following retirement. The individual expressed support for Poirier’s decision, describing him as a smart and thoughtful person.

Ad

Poirier made his final walk to the octagon in the main event of UFC 318 last month, where he challenged Max Holloway for the BMF belt in a trilogy matchup. 'The Diamond' was hoping to end his MMA career with a win, however, Holloway spoiled his evening by defeating him via unanimous decision. Following his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Poirier laid down his gloves inside the cage.

During a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, former UFC fighter Josh Thomson and veteran MMA referee John McCarthy discussed Poirier's decision to step into the world of MMA analysis and commentary.

Ad

Trending

In support of Poirier, the former Strikeforce lightweight champion said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''I mean, [Poirier] left with f**king a lot of brain cells still left. You know, the guy can hold the conversation, still great in front of the mic. He's a good-looking dude...He's very camera friendly to look at. So, overall though, great guy and I'm looking forward to hearing his analysis. I couldn't have thought of a better place for him to go. Like, what else you going to do? Like, you sure go off and ride off into the sunset.''

Ad

He continued:

''Absolutely. But why would I not want to have that guy in front of the camera? Just sold out an arena in New Orleans, you know, like why would I not want to have him there? We know he's a draw...So yeah, no better place for him. I'm happy for him. Good for him, man.''

Ad

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:06:59):

Ad

Top light heavyweight contender opens up about Dustin Poirier's retirement fight

Former 205-pound title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience last month, discussing Dustin Poirier's retirement fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318.

Rountree Jr. said he was impressed to see the MMA world shower Poirier with love despite his defeat:

Ad

''I was very happy...I like what the UFC is doing now with like the exits, you know...Like Dustin [Poirier] got a sick exit for me...Not only did I feel like they both put on a really good fight. I just thought like what a cool way to to be able to just do that much work and then like be appreciated for it. Like win or lose. Maybe the tides are changing a little bit.''

Ad

Check out Khalil Rountree Jr.'s comments below (38:52):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.