Ex-UFC veteran brings up the Jon Jones example while revealing challenges Islam Makhachev could face against welterweight bogeyman 

Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson believes Islam Makhachev could face similar struggles as Jon Jones has, should he move up to the welterweight division.

Makhachev is currently expected to defend the lightweight title towards the end of 2024. While no opponent has yet been confirmed, the odds currently suggest it is between Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje or Arman Tsarukyan. Each man believes they have their own claim for a title shot and Makhachev has regularly stated he's willing to defend his belt against anybody.

Following Makhachev's potential upcoming bout, however, it appears as though his future may not be at 155 pounds for much longer. On more than one occasion, Makhachev and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, have expressed an interest in stepping up to welterweight to become a double champion.

Recently, Josh Thomson, alongside former octagon referee Jon McCarthy, offered their takes on what Islam Makhachev's future could be at 170 pounds.

Speaking on episode #559 of their WEIGHING IN Podcast, Thomson outlined the dangers Makhachev could face against the likes of Sean Brady and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

According to 'The Punk', Makhachev could face the same challenges as somebody like Jon Jones, who has typically not had the same dominance against somebody closer to him in size. He explained:

"I think Shavkat is probably his [Makhachev] second hardest fight. The reason being Shavkat is so tall and long. Islam is normally the taller and longer fighter when he fights guys...I've said this about Jon Jones...When he's had to fight someone that's their same length and height, it starts to give them problems...I think that would give him [Makhachev] problems against Shavkat."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:07:20):

Tom Aspinall explains why Jon Jones pursuit is different to Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler saga

Tom Aspinall believes his pursuit of facing Jon Jones is different from Michael Chandler's of Conor McGregor, as he is chasing the undisputed heavyweight title and not a payday.

While it's likely Aspinall's eventual bout against 'Bones' would see him rake in the biggest earnings of his career so far, the British star had doubled down on the fact it's not about money.

Speaking in a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Aspinall said:

"It’s not about chasing one fight. It’s about the UFC heavyweight title. I’ve got a version of the title, but I want to be the undisputed champion. That’s all it is. People keep comparing this to the Conor and Chandler situation, but this is different. It’s not about chasing Jon... It’s about the UFC heavyweight title. I want to be the undisputed champion. That’s it!"

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

