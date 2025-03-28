Tom Aspinall gets honest about why the Jon Jones situation is different from the Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler debacle

Tom Aspinall is convinced that Jon Jones is deliberately avoiding a UFC heavyweight title unification clash. Aspinall insists Jones is stalling the division instead of defending his belt against top challengers.

Jones, who occupies the top spot in the heavyweight bracket, has yet to confirm a fight date with interim champion Aspinall despite UFC CEO Dana White stating the matchup will materialize. Aspinall and his team, however, are running out of patience.

That being said, Aspinall believes his case is not like Michael Chandler seemingly being stuck in limbo waiting indefinitely for a fight against Conor McGregor. He’s pushing for clarity from the UFC and making sure his claim to the belt isn’t ignored.

Speaking about the situation in a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Aspinall said:

"It’s not about chasing one fight. It’s about the UFC heavyweight title. I’ve got a version of the title, but I want to be the undisputed champion. That’s all it is. People keep comparing this to the Conor and Chandler situation, but this is different. It’s not about chasing Jon... It’s about the UFC heavyweight title. I want to be the undisputed champion. That’s it!"

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Daniel Cormier warns Tom Aspinall ahead of potential Jon Jones clash

Daniel Cormier warned Tom Aspinall about the implications of fighting a "durable" fighter like Jon Jones.

Cormier has shared the octagon twice with Jones and has first-hand experience of the UFC heavyweight champion's skill sets. Moreover, Cormier warned Aspinall about the mindset of Jones, considering that the UK MMA star has now resorted to mocking 'Bones' for delaying their potential clash.

Speaking on ESPN MMA's Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Cormier said

"He's very mean. He's durable, he's hard to fight. And Tom Aspinall is going to find that out, right? ... I love the duck, I love all the fun, I love all of that, but at the end of the day when you get in there with that dude, don't start rethinking things."

Cormier added:

"Because you start rethinking things in there with that dude, he's going to run right through you. You cannot start going, 'Hey man, it's a little harder than I thought,' Because he is going to put it on you."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (30:00):

