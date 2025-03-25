Tom Aspinall claims Jon Jones is ducking him and Francis Ngannou: "Conning the public"

Tom Aspinall recently aimed at Jon Jones, claiming the heavyweight champion has been ducking both himself and Francis Ngannou. He shared his thoughts on his negotiation tactics and blamed him for their fight not materializing yet.

Aspinall has been eager to fight Jones since winning the interim heavyweight championship in November 2023. The Englishman also successfully retained his interim championship while awaiting the results of 'Bones' heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic.

Since Dana White made it clear that he is next in line to fight Jones, Aspinall has targeted the heavyweight champion for constantly ducking him.

During his latest appearance on IMPAULSIVE, Aspinall made his feelings known that Jones is doing the same thing he did when Ngannou was competing in the UFC. The Englishman mentioned that he doesn't blame 'Bones' for ducking him and claimed that he doesn't want to compete in any tough matchups:

"Absolutely, [Jones is scared to fight me]. I mean, the thing with Jon, Jon is conning the public, man... I'm not disputing that he's an amazing fighter. I think the fact that he didn't want to fight Ngannou for three years and now he's not wanting to fight me for over a year... The way he manipulates the media and the public is super smart. I'm not taking anything away from him. But do I think he's scared to take the tough fights at this stage in his career, absolutely."

Check out the full episode featuring Tom Apsinall's comments below (7:53):

Tom Aspinall lavishes praises on Alex Pereira: "He touches you and you just die"

Tom Aspinall also lavished praise on Alex Pereira, who was open about his desire to move up to heavyweight in hopes of becoming a three-division UFC champion.

During the aforementioned appearance, Aspinall mentioned that Pereira is a dangerous competitor and highlighted the incredible knockout power he possesses:

"Alex, one of the most dangerous guys in my opinion to ever fight in the UFC. He has that, I don't even know what you call it, he just has the thing where he touches you and you just die. He's unbelievable... Does that translate to heavyweight? I'm not sure." [12:16]

Check out a clip of Jon Jones discussing why he would rather fight Alex Pereira over Tom Aspinall below:

