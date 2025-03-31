Ex-UFC veteran says Raul Rosas Jr. should be on the prelims, claims 20-year-old is not ready for elite competition 

Raul Rosas Jr. is one of the youngest active UFC fighters, currently at just 20 years old. Despite his promising performances in the promotion, former UFC fighter Jessica Penne believes that Rosas Jr. still lacks the experience and skills needed to compete in main card fights.

'El Nino Problema' is fresh off a victory over Vince Mora les last weekend at UFC Mexico. Rosas Jr. showcased his MMA prowess to outclass Morales and clinch a unanimous decision victory.

Recently, Penne sat down for a discussion with UFC strawweight fighter Angela Hill, where they reviewed the fight performances from UFC Mexico. During their conversation about Rosas Jr.'s victory over Morales, Hill expressed her concerns regarding the Mexican fighter by saying:

"It's an interesting position that he's been put into by the UFC. Now, he [Raul Rosas Jr.] is one of those fighters that is going to be put on the main cards, that really um experience and ability wise, really shouldn't be there yet, he should still be, you know, on the early prelims, on the prelims, developing his skills, and the UFC is going to have to be really careful with the matchups."

Check out Jessica Penne's comments below (41:07):

In his UFC career to date, Rosas Jr. has featured in four main card fights, as well as two prelim and early prelim matches. The bantamweight fighter has shown remarkable skill and resilience, with the only notable setback being a loss to Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287.

Raul Rosas Jr. is eyeing breaking Jon Jones' remarkable UFC feat

Similar to many promising prospects in the UFC, Raul Rosas Jr. is on a mission to build a legacy within the promotion. At just 20 years old, he aims to become the youngest champion in UFC history.

Currently, the record is held by reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who won the title at the age of 23 by defeating Mauricio Rua at UFC 128.

With three years remaining, 'El Nino Problema' remains hopeful, as he stated in a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show:

"I still believe that I can break this especially if I keep concentrating on what’s ahead of me and get the jobs done…. Hopefully, if this year, I at least get ranked top 15, that’ll put me in a good position to break the record."

Check out Raul Rosas Jr.'s comments below:

