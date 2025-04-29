“Excited to be back” - Former champ Zebaztian Kadestam all geared up for Isi Fitikefu banger at ONE Fight Night 31

Zebaztian Kadestam is primed and ready to wreak havoc between the ropes once more.

Ad

The former ONE welterweight MMA world champion will take on the always dangerous Isi Fitikefu in a welterweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Kadestam expressed his excitement to once again unleash his trademark brutish power in front of the global audience.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Zebaztian Kadestam posted:

"Fight week, excited to be back 🔥🔥"

Kadestam is one of the most terrifying fighters on the planet and is unafraid to trade bombs against anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him.

The Swedish wrecking machine operates at only one speed, and that is pedal to metal pace, complete with looping hooks and chin-crushing uppercuts.

'The Bandit' has seven wins in ONE Championship, with an absurd 100 percent knockout rate.

Ad

Riding an impressive three-fight winning streak, Kadestam is coming off a sublime second-round knockout over Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10.

Kadestam was on the brink of defeat when he fought Soldic in Colorado in ONE Championship's first live event in the United States.

Soldic subjected Kadestam to unholy damage through the first five minutes of the match, but the former welterweight MMA king found his rhythm early in the second round.

Ad

Kadestam tagged Soldic with a quick left hook before unloading a storm of punches that forced referee Herb Dean to stop the match barely a minute into the second.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Zebaztian Kadestam fired up to show his improvements at ONE Fight Night 31

Zebaztian Kadestam can't wait to step between the ropes and show Isi Fitikefu his pure, unbridled power at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kadestam said he has a better understanding of how to use his power and get within his opponent's range during firefights.

Kadestam said:

"I have a better understanding of the whole game and distance, and everything, thanks to putting so much time on breaking down the techniques."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.