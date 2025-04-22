Zebaztian Kadestam fired up to showcase upgrades in ONE Fight Night 31 return: "I have a better understanding"

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam is eager to demonstrate his evolved skillset when he hops back into action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

That evening inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Bandit' squares off against Australia-Tonga fighter Isi Fitikefu in a welterweight MMA fixture.

The Swedish striking specialist, known for his devastating knockout power, has been focused on refining other facets of his game during his time away from competition.

Equipped with a new mindset and fight IQ, he knows victory could be within touching distance as long as he gets his plan spot on during fight night.

"I have a better understanding of the whole game and distance, and everything, thanks to putting so much time on breaking down the techniques," the 34-year-old told ONE Championship in an exclusive pre-fight interview.

Should the Legacy Gym and Pancrase Gym Sweden affiliate come out on top in his assignment, he would move to eight wins in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Additionally, it could put him in the driver's seat for a chance to face ONE welterweight and lightweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.

Whatever the future holds, Zebaztian Kadestam appears confident that his enhanced technical acumen will translate to success on the global stage.

Even if it doesn't, the Swede striking maestro can rely on his majestic knockout power to get the job done against Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31.

Zebaztian Kadestam predicts an all-out brawl vs Isi Fitikefu

As confident as he is, Zebaztian Kadestam isn't underestimating what his dance partner brings to the table.

The Swedish powerhouse has done his homework on Fitikefu, who enjoys back-to-back wins over Hiroyuki Tetsuka and Valmir Da Silva leading up to ONE Fight Night 31.

From there, he concludes that he'd be up against a formidable foe, but guarantees one thing:

"It's gonna be back and forth, and I think it's gonna be a fun fight."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America, live in U.S. primetime for free.

